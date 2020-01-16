Goodman City Clerk Karla McNorton has stepped away from her position after working for the city for seven years.

McNorton's resignation became effective Jan. 13, during a special city council meeting's closed session.

McNorton resigned last week, but officials discussed the details of her resignation and filling her position Monday night.

For the past three years, McNorton has worked as a city clerk, court clerk and assistant to the mayor, Greg Richmond.

He resigned Jan. 6.

The Goodman City Council met Monday night to appoint a new mayor. The council also recessed to meet in closed session to discuss other matters. After the city council rejoined those in attendance, newly-sworn-in Mayor JR Fisher said McNorton's resignation was accepted and that the council had discussed details during the closed session.

McNorton said she had no comment or statement about her leaving.

McNorton was sworn in as city clerk on Jan. 3, 2017, but began her career with the city as a water billing clerk in May 2012.

When she joined the city, she and other officials anticipated City Clerk Paula Brodie retiring in coming years.

After working as the water billing clerk, McNorton began working as the assistant city clerk and trained with Brodie for a year and a half. She also trained to work as a court clerk.

She replaced Brodie, who retired at the end of December 2016, after 33 years.

