Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press JR Fisher reads his oath during his swearing-in ceremony as Goodman Mayor on Monday night. City clerk Karla McNorton helped with the ceremony after Goodman City Council members voted to have Fisher fill the remainder of Greg Richmond's term. Richmond resigned as mayor on Jan. 6, effective immediately.

JR Fisher was appointed Goodman mayor on Monday night.

Fisher, a former mayoral candidate, will fill the remainder of Greg Richmond's term, which expires on April 3, 2021. Richmond, Goodman's mayor, resigned on Monday, Jan. 6, effective immediately.

Council members initially considered appointing Fisher to serve only until April and then have candidates apply for and vie for the remaining one-year term during the April election.

However, city attorney Duane Cooper said there wasn't enough time to fulfill the city's statute of requirements and publish the mayor's open position for the April election before the filing deadline.

The filing deadline is Friday.

Cooper said he had already checked with the county clerk, who had the same opinion.

Council members then reflected the motion to include appointing Fisher to serve as mayor to April 3,2021, the full remainder of Richmond's term. City council member Beth Hallmark made the motion to appoint Fisher, seconded by alderman Ed Tuomala.

Those two, accompanied by alderman Ron Johnson, voted to appoint Fisher.

The council initially discussed the mayoral matter last Tuesday during a standing room only regularly scheduled city council meeting. Mayor pro tem Calvin Wilson, who serves as alderman, was mentioned as a candidate in addition to Fisher. After taking a vote, which was basically a tie, and hearing additional input from those in attendance, the city council decided to hold a special meeting on Jan. 13. That extra time would allow others to step forward who might be interested in serving as mayor.

On Monday night, Wilson asked city clerk Karla McNorton if anyone else had expressed interest in running for mayor. She said no one had.

In remarks before the council vote, Wilson said he appreciated all who were in attendance. He cautioned attendees to decline from making any outbursts after the vote was taken.

Richmond's last term as mayor, which began in April 2019, was tainted with a lawsuit after Fisher challenged the final election results. Fisher filed a lawsuit, after losing by a few votes in April. Fisher asked for Richmond's resignation during the July 16 regular city council meeting. Richmond said he would not resign and preferred to have the matter decided in the courts.

McDonald County Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel dismissed that lawsuit in September. Fisher then filed an appeal at the Court of Appeals, Southern District, in Springfield.

General News on 01/16/2020