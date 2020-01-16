At the regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14, Southwest City's board of alderman approved the first and second readings of Ordinance 615, which calls for an election regarding a revenue bond question.

The question inquires if the city shall issue combined waterworks and sewage system revenue bonds in the amount of $2 million for the purpose of extending and improving the city's waterworks and sewage systems and the cost of operation and maintenance of these systems, including all future improvements and extensions.

The issue will be up for a vote during the April 7, 2020, general municipal election.

New Business

The council then discussed how to disperse the funds from the CD that is to be cashed and given to the Senior Citizen's Center board of directors. Mayor David Blake recommended cashing the CD and distributing salary funds monthly in order to retain the money in the event that the center closes.

Alderman Joe Carpenter suggested dividing the sum of the CD -- $26,535.67 -- by 12 and releasing that amount monthly to be used as needed.

"I was under the impression the board would oversee the funds," he said.

The council voted to cash in the CD and disperse the funds to the center in 11 installments of $2,412.34, beginning Feb. 1.

Departmental Reports

Fire Chief Shane Clark reported that, since the last meeting, the department has responded to three medical calls and one motor vehicle accident, completed one welfare check, extinguished one grass fire, conducted traffic once and assisted with one mutual aid grass fire. Clark noted the department received 299 total calls in 2019.

Police Chief Bud Gow reported, since the last meeting, the department has issued 10 tickets, provided mutual aid three times and taken 56 additional calls for service. Gow noted the department received 912 total calls in 2019.

Public Works Director Shane Clark reported that the street department has been busy catching at-large dogs and patching potholes throughout the town.

He said the water department has repaired a leak on Broadway Street and repaired a meter at the Housing Authority on Thacker Street. Clark noted the water line that crosses Honey Creek is busted and currently inaccessible due to high water. Clark also informed the council the north well was hit by lightning but is now repaired.

In other business, the council:

• Appointed Aaron Maxville as the Summer Ball program director;

• Discussed forming a committee to identify and prioritize drainage issues throughout town. Alderman Carpenter and Alderman Amber Killion are seeking volunteers;

• Chose to begin drafting an ordinance setting the vendor fee at $25;

• Waived the business license application fee for the Senior Citizen's Center;

• Approved purchase of necessary office supplies for City Hall;

• Paid bills in the amount of $29,451.52.

General News on 01/16/2020