Nov. 18

• Robert and Kim Vangunda met with the Commission regarding issues with Saratoga Road between Southwest City and Noel.

• Commissioners reviewed insurance plans and pricing provided by Connell Insurance, the insurance broker for McDonald County. The Commission unanimously voted to discontinue service with Anthem and enter into a contract with United Health Care. This decision was made due to an almost 20% increase in premiums in the last year. The Commission unanimously voted to accept three medical plans from United Health Care.

• Commissioners discussed a wellness incentive that would award employees with $20 per month of their premium if they complete an annual wellness exam. Employees will have until Sept. 30, 2020, to complete the exam in order to qualify for the incentive in 2021. This incentive is given by the county and is not contingent on a particular medical insurance company. The Commission unanimously voted to begin a wellness incentive program for McDonald County employees.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $44,810.10.

Nov. 25

• Commissioners discussed TelaDoc, a program that offers virtual, remote doctor's visits. The Commission unanimously voted to discontinue TelaDoc in order to offer a wellness incentive program.

Dec. 4

• Commissioners reviewed invoices and signed title work for leased Road and Bridge vehicles.

• The Commission received a three-year claims/loss report from Midwest Public Risk, property liability insurance.

• Commissioners discussed December's payroll date and agreed to move it to Dec. 20, 2019. Also discussed was a final accounts payable date for 2019. The Commission agreed to make Dec. 23, 2019, the final bill pay-out date for the 2019 budget.

• Commissioners reviewed and approved the 2020 Holiday Schedule.

• Commissioner John Bunch and Commissioner David Holloway attended a meeting with Rural Water Department.

• The Commission reviewed Antioch Cemetery Road, east of Simsberry; Saratoga Road, between Southwest City and Noel; and Duncan Lane, south of Jane.

Dec. 9

• Mark Vansickle met with the Commission regarding Packet Hollow Road, northeast of Pineville.

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $72,285.30.

Dec. 16

• The Commission signed and approved accounts payable in the amount of $40,269.76.

Dec. 18

• Jared Vansandt, of Ozark Business Systems, met with the Commission regarding a bid on a printer/copier for the Health Department.

Dec. 20

• Casey Chastain and Tim Lee, of Connell Insurance, met with the Commission regarding health insurance for 2020. United Health Care (UHC) had the lowest bid but, when UHC rebid due to employee election changes, the original health plan quotes were raised. In turn, this made UHC's bid more than Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. After comparing health care plans, the Commission unanimously voted not to accept the bid from UHC.

• The Commission unanimously voted to accept the original health care bid from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield. Due to this decision, McDonald County will conduct open enrollment for all employees. Also in attendance was Jessica Cole, deputy clerk of Human Resources.

Dec. 23

• The Commission unanimously voted to issue a Court Order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer funds from County Revenue Fund in the following amounts to each listed fund:

-- Assessment Fund: $42,000

-- Health Department Fund: $15,000

-- Law Enforcement Fund: $115,000

• The Commission unanimously voted to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $663.53 from Sheriff Civil Fund to L.E.T.-P.O.S.T. Fund.

• The Commission unanimously voted to issue a court order to Treasurer Sheila Fuller to transfer $100,000 from General Revenue Fund to purchase a six month CD.

