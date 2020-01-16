Sally Carroll/McDonald County Press File Photo McDonald County Chamber of Commerce officials are preparing for the annual Expo, Health Fair and Family Fun Day on March 28. Businesses and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to secure a booth for the event, which will be held at the McDonald County High School in Anderson. The event is open to the public with free admission.

McDonald County Chamber officials are gearing up for the Annual Business Expo, Health Fair and Family Fun Day.

Chamber executive director Charla Brewer said officials are designing the event to offer something for everyone in the family.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the McDonald County High School in Anderson.

The event is free and open to the public.

The day will feature booths by local businesses and non-profit organizations.

Officials also plan to give away door prizes, free food and host a silent auction as well as local entertainment.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to see the variety of goods and services available in the county. In addition, the Freeman Screen Team will offer free screenings to the first 30 participants.

Brewer said the event is one many anticipate.

"The Business Expo is a great way for businesses to make themselves known throughout the County," Brewer said. "Many of us, although we live in McDonald County, rarely visit businesses outside our respective towns. The Expo is a great way for us to get to know one another and strengthen ourselves through referral and network marketing."

The event draws a number of people with many aspects.

"Some vendors will meet customers, others may meet future employees, but all attendees have a great time with the free food and other giveaways we have throughout the day," Brewer said.

Booths are now available for Chamber members and nonmembers.

Chamber officials are encouraging businesses and organizations to sign up for the event.

For more information about the expo, or to reserve booth space, email info@mcdonaldcountychamber.org.

