OATS Transit Notice

Holidays notice: OATS Transit will be closed and most regular routes will not be running Monday, Jan. 20, for Martin Luther King Day.

Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. The dance starts at 7 p.m. with the band Moccasin Bend. There is a cover charge of $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Please call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for information.

Legion Benefit Dinner

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will be serving its "Third Friday Benefit Dinner," Jan. 17, weather permitting. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature, pork tenderloin, potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 (for adults) and $5 (for children 10 and under) is requested. Serving will begin at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome and carry-outs are available. The Legion building is located on Jesse James Road next to Cornerstone Bank in Pineville, Mo. Questions? Please call 417-223-7660.

McDonald County Senior Center

The McDonald County Senior Center will host music and a potluck dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 at the senior center located in Noel. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Republican Club

At the December Republican Club meeting, the Club elected new officers. Erin Willis was elected as president, Anna Watson remains vice president, Sue Ann Stokes was elected as treasurer and Tanya Lewis remains secretary. Each of these are two-year terms. On the scholarship committee, Stephanie Sweeten, Anna Watson and Jane Lant were elected for a two-year term. Sherry Wilson was elected to a slot vacated by Kitty Collingsworth. Sherry's term, along with current members Erin Willis and Janice and D'wayne Bearbower, will be up at the end of this year.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Pineville Community Center. The scholarship committee will be serving delicious soups and stews to benefit the scholarship fund. January is also our meeting for candidates to announce their intentions for office. If you have any other questions, contact Tanya Lewis at 417-456-9089.

Homestead Pickers Concert

Silver Dollar City's Homestead Pickers and Sherry Perry will be in concert from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Gravette High School Auditorium. Advanced General Admission ticket is $15; at the Door -- $20, reserved seating -- $25. Tickets may be purchased in advance or reserved by calling 479-903-0163 or 209-484-1900. All proceeds will benefit Mirror Images. A ministry providing a group program for personal reflection and restoration.

Rummage Sale

The McDonald County Senior Center will have an indoor rummage sale from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., both Thursday, Feb. 6, and Friday, Feb. 7, at the senior center in Noel. For additional information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. There is also Bingo every Monday beginning at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

Community on 01/16/2020