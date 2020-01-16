The Pineville Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Tuesday, approved the purchase of a new truck for the marshal's office.

The board discussed at length which vehicle to purchase. The city had received several bids for vehicles from the Missouri Department of Transportation but focused on either a 2020 Dodge Charger or a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 crew cab four-wheel drive.

Mayor Gregg Sweeten suggested purchasing the Charger because the pickup was a stripped-down version, but the Charger had some extras for less money at $24,420, whereas the truck was $25,607.

Alderman Scott Dennis asked Marshal Chris Owens what would be the cost of getting the vehicle street-ready with lights, siren, etc. Owens said the price would be $4,500 in addition to the price of the vehicle.

Sweeten pointed out the city got $8,500 for the marshal's office vehicle it recently sold. He said they could spend half of that on lights and put the other half toward the car and get the Charger for around $20,000.

Then the board learned that Owens, who has been driving a Ford F150, prefers a truck. The new vehicle will be for him to drive. The board voted to purchase the truck, along with an anti-spin differential and delivery, totaling $25,757. It will be six to 10 weeks before the truck is delivered. Owens will present information on lights and other equipment for the new police vehicle at the next meeting.

Also Tuesday, public works superintendent Chris Tinsley asked the board for permission to purchase a gas chlorinator system for the well. The board approved the purchase at $2,553.

City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin reported that last year, in October, a group holding a bike ride set up a water station in Pineville at the square, and it is wanting to do it again this year. She reported that it is projecting 500 bicyclists to come through Pineville.

Sweeten reported that a fire department chili fundraiser will be Feb. 22 at 5 p.m. at the community center.

In other business, the board:Extended its contract with its audit company, Nick Meyers, for one year.

Approved bills in the amount of $70,375.

General News on 01/16/2020