RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School students Brooke England (left) and Makayla Stone (right) recently helped restore classmate Maria Ruiz's art after it was vandalized. The three students are pictured together on Jan. 6, 2020.

Two art students at McDonald County High School recently spent hours restoring a classmate's artwork after it had been vandalized.

Art teacher Theresa Walthall said Maria Ruiz had worked for two months on a piece of scratchboard art, which involves a board that has been painted black with India ink that the artist scratches away in all the places they want to be white.

"It's very complicated to do because if you make one wrong scratch, it's very visible and it's very difficult to fix mistakes," Walthall said.

Ruiz had drawn an original design of a peacock on paper and traced it onto the scratchboard and then began scratching away the black ink.

"It's pretty challenging to get a beautiful picture, and she definitely had a beautiful picture," Walthall said.

Ruiz said when she finished the piece, "It was really satisfying. I worked on it for a long time and I wanted it to turn out good."

The artwork was in a display case at the front of the school for about a month. Walthall took it out of the case after Thanksgiving, and it was vandalized the same day, she said. Someone scribbled all over the design with a permanent marker.

"At first I was just numb," Ruiz said. "It took me a while to process it. I just wanted to know why. Why?"

"What's beautiful about this story is that Brooke England looked at it and wondered if she could help," Walthall said.

Walthall decided it could not really get any worse, so she let England try. England started scratching away the permanent marker and eventually made progress. Makayla Stone joined in. They worked on the project for three days.

"The minute they figured out they could help, they spent all their time helping," Walthall said.

England said she had heard from classmates that the piece had been vandalized. She asked her teacher to show her and asked her if she had anything that might remove the permanent marker. England has done a scratch piece before, and so she started trying to scratch the marker away. Stone saw her working on it and jumped right in, she added.

Stone said, "I was really angry because I was in the first class when she found it. It was intentional. It wasn't an accident. Seeing Brooke work on it made me not so angry, so I wanted to help. As a person who does art and spends a long time on their art, I understand how it feels to spend a long time on an artwork."

England said, "At first we weren't as hopeful because there were parts we weren't able to remove, but I'm glad we were able to get it back to a recognizable state."

"I was really touched," Ruiz said. "It's definitely one of the sweetest things anyone has ever done. You see a lot of bad things happen, but no resolution. It made me value my art more. The history of it made me value it more. It also made me realize how truly good people around me are."

Walthall said she can still see the marks if she looks for them, even though a bystander would not.

"I was just inspired by the fixers," she said. "I don't know that Maria will ever be able to look at this piece and not see those marks, but I hope she will see the good that these two tried to do."

The artwork is in the display case again along with a photo of the original art, a photo of the vandalized art and a letter from Walthall about the work the students have done and how it has inspired her.

General News on 01/09/2020