MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Cadets from Crowder College's Criminal Justice Program were also in attendance to assist children with selecting and budgeting gifts.

Organizers of the annual Shop With a Hero charity event report that the 2019 event was a success, with more than 120 local children benefitting.

Shop With a Hero began in 2007 and brings together emergency personnel of all walks and deserving children in need of some hope and help during the holidays. On Dec. 23, law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMTs with departments throughout the county gathered at the Jane Walmart to chapperone children as they chose Christmas presents for themselves, and often, their families.

Each child is given a certain amount of money to spend as they see fit, with the exception of violent movies or video games.

"This year we raised $12,923 and invited 123 kids to participate, which leaves each kid with about $100 to spend," Sheriff Michael Hall said.

Funds for the event are raised through generous donations from the community throughout the year.

General News on 01/09/2020