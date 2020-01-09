It was so good to be in the house of the Lord this beautiful day. God truly met everyone in a wonderful way. We were blessed by two very spiritual songs. Brother Randy Richardson sang "Jesus Hold My Hand" and Sister Louine Gardner and Sister Joyce Walters sang "Farther Along."

Brother Randy gave a request for our military. May God protect those who are there to protect us. Keep them in your prayers. It's because of the sacrifices they make that we have freedom to worship and live the life we are blessed with. The congregation had visitors this morning, Jim Walters and his friend Monica. Pray they were blessed.

Pastor Bob Cartwright turned to Proverbs 3:5-8 as he began his message, "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct your paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes; fear the Lord, and depart from evil." Those are strong words to live by but in doing this the 8th verse says "It shall be health to thy navel, and morrow to thy bones." God is truly our strength and his word brings a light to the world that no other book can even come close to.

In Luke 10:38-42, we read about the death of Lazarus and his resurrection. Pastor was looking at the reaction of Lazarus' sisters. You see just like we often do, they doubted the Lord because he did not perform this miracle in the time that they expected. This showed that they did not really have complete faith in Jesus. God's time is not in our time, His is always at the perfect time that will show the Glory of his Love. The Sisters Mary and Martha saw the needs differently. Martha was busy getting things ready for their guest but Mary desired to sit at the feet of Jesus and hear his instruction. Martha got angry because she felt she deserved help from Mary. She approached Jesus and asked him why he didn't send Mary to help her. His answer was a shock to Martha. Jesus told her that Mary had chosen the good part, which shall not be taken away from her. She was opening her mind to the ways of the Lord, something no man could ever take away from her.

Again in John 11:1-25, we read about how Jesus raised Lazarus from the dead. The delay of arrival at the house of Mary and Martha was for a purpose. Jesus wanted them to be sure that Lazarus was dead in the natural but he spoke that he was only sleeping. Verse 23 tells us that the Lord told Martha, her brother would rise again. She was confused and said, I know he will rise at the resurrection. At that point Jesus reminded her that He was the resurrection and the life and he that believeth in him, though he were dead, yet shall he live. Then He went on to say if you believeth in me ye shall never die. When Jesus went to the grave of Lazarus he told those with him to remove the stone that covered the cave where he lay. With a loud voice he commanded Lazarus come forth. Lazarus came to him and the grave clothes fell away. I have heard some say that if he had not said Lazarus' name, all the dead in Christ would have risen. That's how the power of our God works. Sometimes, we are as Thomas who doubted Jesus' identity. Lord help our unbelievers.

In closing, Pastor Bob asked us to come forward and we received communion. What a blessed time in the Lord.

If you don't have a home church or just want to visit the Cove Mission of Hope, you will be welcomed with open arms. Join the congregation in hearing the true word of God at the church at the top of the hill with the beautiful steeple pointing souls to the heavens. Come to hear more of the truth at Cove Mission of Hope located in Lanagan, Mo. Services are held at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, with Bible study at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Everyone is welcome, and may God bless.

Religion on 01/09/2020