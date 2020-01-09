Conley Allison

Conley Allison, 80, of Rocky Comfort, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born Jan. 6, 1939, in Binger, Okla., son of Lula Mae Allison. He spent his younger years in the Binger area before moving to Hayward, Calif., with his grandparents, Bud and Opal Allison in the mid 1940's. He married Carol Lovingier, Jan. 6, 1955. He served in the U.S. Navy for six years. In August of 1974, they moved to Missouri to live on 85 acres of land north of Powell. In 1986, he went to work for the McDonald County Road department operating a road grader and retired in 2001.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lula Mae and husband Jim; grandparents, Bud and Opal Allison; and daughter-in-law, Anna Allison.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carol; two sons and one daughter, Rodney Allison (Leah) of Powell, John Allison (Dianne) of Rocky Comfort and Theresa Hammon (Greg) of Stella; two brothers, Edward and Elwin; eight sisters, Opal, Shirley, Patsy, Betty, Bernice, Glenda, Nora and Karen; and six grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services with full military honors were held Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Fox Cemetery on Mikes Creek Road, 2.8 miles from Powell, Mo., with Brother Billy Joe Gentry officiating.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Keith Artym

Aug. 19, 1957

Jan. 5, 2020

Keith Artym, 62, of Neosho, Mo., died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the Freeman West hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Carthage, Mo., to Mike and Ina (Sweezy) Artym. He was a hard worker and artist. He enjoyed racing, kayaking and was a devoted Kansas City Chiefs fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Tammy; and a grandchild, Piper Artym.

Survivovrs are his life partner of 33 years, Rebecca Cartwright of the home; children, Thomas Artym and Lori Fisher of Saginaw and Robert Artym of Carthage; siblings, Rocky Artym of Avilla, Tyler Artym of Carthage, Shane Artym of Springfield; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, and burial will follow in the IOOF Cemetery in Neosho, Mo.

Orval Ray Barrett

Feb. 14, 1936

Dec. 27, 2019

Orval Ray Barrett, 83, of Gravette, Ark., died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born Feb. 14, 1936, in Tonkawa, Okla., to Orval Ray Barrett Sr. and Lillian Martin Barrett. He worked for Sheffield/Armco Steel in Kansas City until the day he retired. He married Polly Ennis on Dec. 21, 1998, in Miami, Okla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Thomas Shockley; sister, Anita Brock; and stepson, Danny Ennis.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Polly Barrett; two sons, Orval Barrett III of Kansas City and Brandon Barrett (Mandy) of Noel; three daughters, Kim Venable of St. Joseph, Mo., Sandy Philpott (Jeff) of Odessa, Mo. and Bridget Epperson (Ryan) of Pineville, Mo.; four stepchildren, Michael Elias of Raytown, Mo., Jayme Watkins (Bruce) of Independence, Mo., Mike Ennis (Dorothy), Reta Hill (Jay) all of Siloam Springs, Ark.; 12 grandchildren; and five stepgrandchildren.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Church in Springtown, Ark., with Pastor Mark Rotramel officiating. Burial followed at Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City, Mo.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Roger Dale Deaver

Feb. 28, 1953

Jan. 3, 2020

Senior Chief Operation Specialist, Roger Dale Deaver, United States Navy, 66, of Centerton, Ark., went to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Friday, January 3, 2020. Though private with some aspects of his personal life, he was a Christian who believed in salvation in none other than Jesus Christ, and had asked him into his heart many years ago.

He was born February 28, 1953, in Noel, Mo., to Frank Alford Deaver and Leona Irene Robinson Deaver.

Roger married Cindy Gayle Ennes on December 16, 1983, in Fairfield, Calif., and they shared 36 years of a wonderful marriage.

Roger was a 1972 graduate of McDonald County High School in Anderson and earned a Business degree at Diablo Valley College in Pleasanton, Calif.

He began his military career in 1972 with the United States Navy. He served 23 years, retiring in 1995. Upon retirement, he was employed with Walmart Aviation Security for 20 years. He was a leader, not a follower, as he exemplified that in his two long-standing careers. He was characterized as an American Patriot of the highest degree.

Roger lived his life believing the only way to have a friend is to be one. He leaves a large company of friends who will remember him as always being the life of the party with his infectious smile and his kind, compassionate spirit.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Jeffery Lynn Deaver and Frankie Lee Deaver.

Roger is survived by his loving wife, Cindy Deaver; a cherished sister, Retha Ann Mitchell and husband, Ronnie of Anderson, Mo.; a brother-in-law, Monte Ennes and wife, Cindy of Holts Summit, Mo. ; two sisters-in-law, Debbie Phillips of Holts Summit, Mo., and Kathy Ennes of Bentonville, Ark,; niece, Casey Womack and husband, Jim of Holts Summit, Mo.; nephew, Chad Ennes and wife, Jennifer of Jefferson City, Mo.; three great-nephews, Boone, Cooper and Jase; and his four-legged companions, Spudszee, Sully and Tigger.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until service time.

Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at New Bethel Cemetery in Anderson, Mo., with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675, Disabled American Veterans, https://secure.dav.org/site/Donation2, or a local Animal Shelter.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stockdale-Moody Funeral Services in Rogers. Memories may be shared at stockdale-moodyfs.com.

Betty Jo Engle

Betty Jo Engle, 86, of Pineville, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

She was born in Castleton, Kan., Aug. 27, 1933, to Carl G. Voran and Martha F. (Unruh) Voran. She grew up in Kansas and graduated from the Pretty Prairie High School. She was a nurse with the Mennonite Youth Service volunteering her services at a hospital in Chambersburg, Penn., where she met her future husband. She enjoyed baking, reading and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Helen Mitchell (Doc), Mildred Austermiller (John), Mary Hayes (Lee) and Peter Voran (Lois).

Survivors are her husband of 60 years, George W. Engle; one daughter, Mary Martha Chambers (Brian); one son, Marcus Carl Engle (Janelle); and four grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Bella Vista Funeral Home Chapel, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, AR. A private inurnment was held at Fayetteville National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a church or charity of the donor's choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Wayne Johnson

April 29, 1932

Dec. 30, 2019

Norman Wayne Johnson, 87, of Noel, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson, Mo.

He was born April 29, 1932, to Frank and Blanche (Rowe) Johnson in Noel. He graduated from Noel School in 1950 and was drafted in the Army to serve in the Korean War. After, he pursued his passion of farming. He married Becky Brown, and together they rented a farm down in the valley on Mill Creek Road and started a dairy. After a few years they relocated around the bend to Deer Creek Road. The couple milked cows for 40-plus years. He was a member of the Mill Creek Baptist Church near Noel. His hobby was working.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Andy Johnson; brother, Jack Johnson; sister, Joy Evans; infant twins, Carl and Carol; infant brother, Rex Gerald; and infant sister, Vickie Jean.

Survivors are his wife of 62 years, Becky (Brown) Johnson; two daughters, Karen Gardner of Jane and Amy Rice (D.J.) of Joplin; three grandchildren; brothers, Joe Johnson (Della) and Danny Johnson (Susan); and six sisters, Wanda June Long (Joel), Sandy Burke (Jim), Darlene Coyan, Dorothy Spencer, Janice Moss, and Debbie Morrison.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Mill Creek Baptist Church, with Pastors Mark Hall and Max Deaton officiating. Burial followed in the G.A.R. Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion Post in Pineville, Mo.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Billy Duane Kerr

Billy Duane Kerr, 85, of Bethpage, Mo., died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, surrounded by family.

He was born Oct. 15, 1934, to Ovan and Grace "Pogue" Kerr in Stella, Mo. He graduated from Rocky Comfort High School in 1952. After graduation, he moved to Wichita, Kan., and worked for Coleman Heating. He also served in Army National Guard from 1952-1960. In 1955 he moved to Kansas City and was employed at Central Armature Electric Company. He married Shirley (Cox) Kerr on Feb. 5, 1956. They moved to their farm in Bethpage, Mo., in 1965. He was a member of the Living Word Mission Church for the last nine years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ovena Green and JoAnn Talley; brothers, Jerry Kerr and Bobby Kerr; and sister-in-law, Delores Bowman.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Shirley; two children, Mike Kerr (Shelly) and Kim Wolff (Kelly); two grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; siblings, Jim Bowman, Wanna Lou Orth (Keith), Linda Poe (Jack); brother-in-law, Louis Talley; and the mother of their grandchildren, Robin Kerr.

Memorials can be made to the American Stroke Foundation, American Cancer Society, Living Word Mission or the memorial of your choice.

Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastors Billy Jo Gentry and Mark Sumler officiating. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Cathy Denise Sites

Oct. 4, 1953

Dec. 30, 2019

Cathy Denise Sites, 66, of Southwest City, Mo., died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at her residence, with family by her side.

She was born Oct. 4, 1953, in Mammoth Springs, Ark., to Herbert Hoover and Lila Lee (Irby) Sites. She worked at the City of Little Rock street department. She married Robin Britton on June 26, 2014, in Adell, Iowa. She was a Razorback football and Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed chili cook-offs and visiting Toy Hill in Little Rock.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Elmer Walker Sites and Woody Lawrence Sites.

Survivors are her wife, Robin Sites; two grandchildren, Mariah and Kaya of the home; three children, Amanda White of Little Rock, Michael Bourg (Krystal), and David Bourg (Lisa) all of Anderson; nine grandchildren; siblings, Sherry Sites of St. George, Utah, Bob Sites of Jay, Okla., John Sites of Southwest City, Michael Sites (Shelly) of Redfield, Iowa; and adopted brother, Carroll Reed.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Southwest City Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Home, with Bubba Reed officiating. Burial followed in the Southwest City Cemetery in Southwest City. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Frances Cloetta Sutton

Dec. 23, 1939

Dec. 28, 2019

Frances Cloetta Sutton, 80, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin after months of declining health.

She was born Dec. 23, 1939, near Southwest City on the Oklahoma side, to Ray and Ethel (Roy) Cooper. She was raised and attended school in Southwest City. On Aug. 10, 1960, she married Kenneth Wayne Sutton. She was the first female butcher in the area and worked for several years at Town & Country in Anderson and Cooper's Market in Pineville. She later worked in home health care. She enjoyed quilting, ceramics, and furniture and automobile upholstery.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Kenneth Sutton on Dec. 8, 2007; a daughter, Connie Paulson; a sister, Geraldine Booth; and three brothers, Louis, Jack and David Cooper.

Survivors are two children, Cloetta Chism of Lanagan and Randy Sutton (Suzanne) of Anderson; six grandchildren; a son-in-law, Andy Paulson; three brothers, Donald Ray, Kenneth and Billy Cooper; and two sisters, Shirley Chastain and Raylene Reece.

Funeral services were held Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating. Burial followed in the Peace Valley Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

Earl Leonard Whited

April 7, 1939

Dec. 28, 2019

Earl Leonard Whited, 80, of Franklin, Kan., died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at his residence.

He was born April 7, 1939, in Hiwasse, Ark., to Glenn Harvey and Lois Lucus (Roughton) Whited. He was a farmer, milked cows and could tinker and fix anything. He worked at Kraft Foods in Bentonville, Ark., for 29 years. He was a self-taught banjo player, playing Blue Grass music.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors are his children, Charles Kevin Whited (Corinne) of Anderson, Lori Griffith (Scott) of Jane; a brother, Gail Whited (Sandra) of Bella Vista, Ark.; two sisters, Glenda Norton (Harold) of Centerton, Ark., and Vivian Vandiver (Don) of Wainwright, Okla.; and seven grandchildren.

A private memorial services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo., was in charge of arrangements.

Josephine Williams

Aug. 24, 1936

Jan. 3, 2020

Josephine Williams, 83, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Freeman Hospital in Neosho, Mo., after suffering a massive heart attack.

She was born Aug. 24, 1936, in Stella, Mo., daughter of Clarence and Eva (Beaver) Qualls. Her formative years were spent in Washburn, Mo. On Oct. 10, 1953, she married Arthur Leroy Williams. They resided in Bethpage before moving to Anderson in 1976. She retired from Hudson Foods in 1993. She enjoyed being outdoors where her favorite activity was fishing. She also enjoyed going to auctions with her husband. She attended Faith Chapel Church in Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, Arthur Williams on March 13, 2006; two sons, Ricky Ray Williams and Tony Allen Williams; two grandchildren; and three brothers, Billy, Howard and Clarence Qualls.

She is survived by two daughters, Marsha Sue Alford of Seneca and Donna Elaine Price (Brian) of Anderson; a son, Vic Lee Williams of Anderson; five grandchildren; two brothers, Ellsworth Qualls (Betty) of Anderson and Loren Qualls (Louanne) of Bethpage; four sisters, Blanche Posey of Anniston, Ala., Lorene Ramey of Buckner, Mo., Patricia Harrelson (Jerry) of Kansas City, and Helen Abe of Tacoma, Wash.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Derald Compton officiating. Burial followed in the Union Cemetery near Stella.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson was in charge of arrangements.

