Davy L. Smith to Robert J. Richards and Dominique C. Richards. Sec, 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Thanh Huu Pham and Nguyet Thi Luong to Lalceubawi Solomon and Tlang Hming Thang. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Bethel and Amy Bethel to Brandon M. Laughlin. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

JMK Revocable Trust, Trustee James Allen Kemp and Trustee Melinda Sue Kemp to BKK Holdings LLC. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 29, Twp. 21, Rge. 32; Sec. 33, Twp. 21, Rge. 32 and Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

William L. Reppert and Gayle Joyce Reppert to William L. Reppert and Gayle Joyce Reppert. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobbi Ray Brooks and Penny Brooks to Matthew McDonald and Talina McDonald. Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 29 and Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

David Whistance and Nancy L. Whistance to Ronald Ball and Jennifer Ball. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon & St. Clair Elk River. Blk. 2, Lot 31 and Lot 32. McDonald County, Mo.

National TV Sales and Rental of Missouri Inc. and Mark Windsor to Ernesto Salas. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Deer Park Addition. Lot 1 through Lot 3; Lot 17 through Lot 19; and Lot 38. McDonald County, Mo.

Shea Homes Inc. to Bonnie L. Bainter. Shea Country Addition. Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Elk River Entertainment Inc. to Rod Thurston. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 2, Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Rod Thurston and Linda Thurston to Shadow Lake LLC. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 4, Lot 7. Blk. 2, Lot 20. McDonald County, Mo.

Vivian Brooks to Kathy's Kountry Kitchen LLC. Marshall & Noel Addition. Blk. 8, Lot 11. McDonald County, Mo.

Cecil W. Barnett, Bonnie Barnett and Janet L. Burnham to Janet L. Burnham. Sec. 13, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Debra L. Scranton to Big Sugar Beverage LLC. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 30; Sec. 6, Twp. 21, Rge. 29; Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 29 and Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Stutzman and Lena Stutzman to Larry McIlvaine Jr. and Glenda McIlvaine. Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Laurie Herrick to Jennifer Singleton and Jessica Jessen. P.C. Kelley's 1st Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 5 through Lot 7. McDonald County, Mo.

William Carmona to Gaspar Rodriguez and Yutsil Marquez. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Martha E. Mitchell to Samuel E. McCleskey. Sec. 1, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

The Gideon Family Trust and Trustee Jimmie G. Gideon to Justin Cunningham and Atisha Cunningham. E.T. Doty's Addition. Blk. 1, Lot 5 and Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Three Bridges LLC to Joshua Reynolds and Kathryn Reynolds. Sec. 25, Twp. 22, Rge. 33 and Sec. 36, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Shannon Dale Andrews and Jennifer Leane Andrews to Joel Green and Jennifer Green. Sec. 35, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Jacob Hobbs and Samantha Hobbs to Tim Hobbs and Barbara Hobbs. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Marlene K. Taylor and Stan Taylor to Scott Schmidt, Sandra Schmidt, Bruce Stancell and Darbi Stancell. Sec. 22, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Janice C. Bartley, William Mosby and Lynn Ann Mosby to William Mosby and Lynn Anne Mosby. Sec. 26, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark W. Watkins to Bob Carlton and Ruby Carlton. Sec. 16, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Deer Park & Mt. Polar. Blk. 2, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Daniel Dean Royce, Gay Royce and Cynthia Joye Royce to Byron A. Boyd and Carrie L. Boyd. Roark Addition. Blk. 9, Lot 6 and Blk. 10, Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonard Eastburn to Daniel Russell. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Betty Wood to R & J Johnston Family LLC. L.L. Barnes 1st Addition. Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Stanley Duggar and Janice Duggar to Seth L. Vanstory. C.L. Bowler. Lot 25. McDonald County, Mo.

Beth Trentham Earnest, Margy Kincy Earnest, William Thomas Earnest, Ellen Hoofard Earnest and Mary Katherine Earnest to Levi B. Cavender and Mackenzi Hargrove. Patterson Heights Sub-division. Blk. 15, Lot 11 and Lot 12. McDonald County, Mo.

Seventeen Plus LLC to Zerek Zumwalt and Jessica Zumwalt. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Leonardo Angeles to Dgog Noel Mo LLC. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Harmon & St. Clair Addition. Lot 56 through Lot 58. McDonald County, Mo.

Miguel A. Lorenzo and Lised Y. Solano to Zenaida Cruz Cosme and Jose Juan Solano. Sec. 12, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 01/09/2020