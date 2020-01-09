Sally Carroll/McDonald County File Photo Greg Richmond resigned from his post as Goodman Mayor, on Monday, Jan. 6, effective immediately. Richmond said he felt it was within his best interest to resign. The remainder of his term will expire in April of 2021.

Goodman Mayor Greg Richmond resigned on Monday, Jan. 6, effective immediately.

Richmond said he turned in his resignation that day at Goodman City Hall.

He didn't wish to elaborate but said he made the decision after discussing it with those closest to him.

"After personal deliberation with my family, I thought it was best for me to resign," he said.

Richmond has served Goodman for at least 14 years, with several terms as alderman and mayor, he said.

The remainder of his term will expire in April 2021, he said.

His biggest accomplishment during his time in office included conducting business "as good as I could," he said.

The city's finances are in good condition, Richmond said, and he felt he tried to accomplish goals in small, steady ways.

"I tried to improve things along the way over the years," he said.

Richmond's term has been tainted with a lawsuit after mayoral candidate J.R. Fisher challenged the final election results. Fisher filed a lawsuit, after losing by a few votes in April. Fisher asked for Richmond's resignation during the July 16 regular city council meeting. Richmond said he would not resign and preferred to have the matter decided in the courts.

McDonald County Circuit Judge Gregory Stremel dismissed that lawsuit in September. Fisher then filed an appeal at the Court of Appeals, Southern District, in Springfield.

General News on 01/09/2020