Division I

The following cases were filed:

Kyla Coffman vs. Zakarey D. Coffman. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

None.

The following cases were heard:

Kyla Coffman vs. Zakarey D. Coffman. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Charles Spencer Avery. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Christopher D. Girdner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Veronica Lee Harris. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tommas J. McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Kaitlyn C.J. Roland. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

David M. Tipton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jamison S. Pryor et al. Unlawful detainer.

Jasmine Martinez vs. Jacob Robbins et al. Rent and possession.

Webcollex, LLC vs. Sheila Cunningham. Contract -- other.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Raymond Evans. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Tracee D. White. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Timothy G. Carr et al. Unlawful detainer.

Regional Acceptance Corporation vs. Krista Gallahue. Promissory note.

Shawn Holloman vs. Dan Wall. Breach of contract.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Cora B. Duncan. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Deanna Berger. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Margaret A. Willis. Suit on account.

Cascade Capital, LLC vs. Jonathon Hare et al. Promissory note.

Discover Bank vs. Elizabeth Patience. Contract -- other.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Bunita Nordquist. Suit on account.

Dan Wall vs. Shawn Holloman. Unlawful detainer.

Autovest, LLC vs. Danielle Webb. Contract -- other.

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC vs. Jaymie Serr. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Amithyst Frederick. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Jimi C. Lasiter. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Devin Monroe Robinson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident.

Amanda M. Brace. DWI -- alcohol and drove wrong direction on highway divided into two or more roadways -- causing immediate threat of an accident.

Marsha E. King. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Teresa Ann Voak. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Jeremy A. Stocker. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Wesley E. Wolf. Domestic assault.

Matthew A. Fisher. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Carl A. Buckner Jr. Assault -- special victim and armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Howard Genz. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group, LLC vs. David Miller. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Shawnee Garcia. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Serlynn Jason. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Rodney W. Boman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Bunita Nordquist. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Parker A. Gutherless Murray. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Teresa Ann Voak. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $110.50.

Felonies:

Mercedes D. Laughard. Burglary and property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Craig N. Vanlue. Tampering with motor vehicle, burglary and theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

General News on 01/09/2020