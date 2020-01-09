RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Mark (left) and Beverly Bartley are pictured at their home on Oct. 7, 2019. They have an interesting story behind how they met and married.

Mark and Beverly Bartley of Pineville have an interesting history behind how they met and married.

It all goes back to when they were children. Mark's father, Bart, was stationed with the U.S. Army in England. The base was close to where Beverly's family had a weekend cabin. One weekend, the family happened upon an American Cub Scout group led by Mark's father. Beverly's parents spoke to him and exchanged pleasantries. They suggested he bring his wife and children and come visit them at their home. Thus a friendship was born between the two families.

"We played together on the army base," Beverly said. "We were always together." Mark was nine at the time, and Beverly was seven.

When the Bartleys moved back to the U.S., they stayed in touch with Beverly's family through letters, Christmas cards and the occasional phone call. Eventually, Beverly's dad died and Mark's mom died. Margaret, Beverly's mom, decided she would come to the U.S. and see Bart and travel the states. She got friendly with Mark's stepmother and they exchanged letters.

When Mark was serving in the army in Iraq, his stepmother asked Beverly's mother to write to him. She wrote him a letter, and he wrote back and suggested she email because it was faster.

"But being in her 70s, she didn't know how and asked me," Beverly said. She emailed Mark on behalf of her mother and added: "P.S. Hi, Markie, remember me?" Markie was what she called Mark when they were children.

Mark wrote back to Beverly's mother and then wrote back to Beverly, and they caught up over the past 45 years. They were both in their early 50s and both divorced at that point. He told her he would call her when he got home. He called her, and she was in Cuba. He asked what she was doing in Cuba and she said, "It's on my bucket list."

Mark asked her what else was on her bucket list and she said Las Vegas. He said he was going there soon to visit his daughter, so they decided to meet there.

"We spent the next two years backward and forward over the Atlantic, which worked out very expensive," Beverly said.

Then Mark asked her to marry him.

"I thought, 'Why not?'" she said. "Here I am 11 years later."

Mark was living in Rogers, Ark., at the time. The couple moved to Pineville six years ago.

Beverly said when she and Mark went to immigration to get her green card, the man there was very solemn and looked like he had heard everything.

He asked, "How did you two meet?"

They told him the story, and he said, "That's the most amazing story I've ever heard. I'm going to stamp your paperwork right now."

Beverly said her mother and Mark's mother always wanted the two of them to be together.

"I guess it was meant to be," she said.

