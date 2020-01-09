Back to Basics

The meeting of the B2B group will be held beginning with potluck at 6:30 p.m. and meeting from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the New Mac Community Room on old Highway 71, north of the high school in Anderson, Mo. Monthly meetings are held on the second Thursday of each month and during winter if McDonald County Schools are closed there will be no meeting that evening. Bring a new dish to the new year, including main dishes, sides, and/or dessert. Also bring your own table service (plates, utensils) to conserve resources. Beverages will be furnished. The speaker will be Jeremy Billingsley and his dog Shadow. He will talk about ghosts in McDonald County. He is a professor at Crowder College and has written two books about spooks and things that go bump in the night. Please bring a canned or packaged food donation to be given to Crosslines (anything not expired and not dented). For each food item donated, there is a drawing for a door prize.

Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance on Friday evening, Jan. 10. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance starts at 7. The Timberline Country Band will play and the cover charge is $5. Refreshments are available all evening. Please bring finger food to share at break time. Call 417-628-3314 or 476-3079 for information.

Homestead Pickers Concert

Silver Dollar City's Homestead Pickers and Sherry Perry will be in concert from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Gravette High School Auditorium. Advanced General Admission ticket is $15; at the Door - $20, reserved seating - $25. Tickets may be purchased in advance or reserved by calling 479-903-0163 or 209-484-1900. All proceeds will benefit Mirror Images. A Ministry providing a Group Program for personal reflection and restoration.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

