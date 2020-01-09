This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 22
John Michael Wolf, 23, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Dec. 23
Jeramey Glen Mitchell, 39, Anderson, defective equipment
Amber Marie Montes-Medel, 37, Springdale, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Kerson Samson, 24, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Gladwin K. Tihpen, 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Loren Elizabeth Walters, 26, Anderson, hindering prosecution of a felony, making false report, obstructing police, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Dec. 24
Justin Lee Corzine, 29, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Ricky Warren Couch, 40, Lanagan, domestic assault
James Anthony Lewis, 47, Cassville, passing bad check
Dec. 25
Robert Clayton Douglas III, 32, Pleasant Hope, Mo., out-of-state fugitive, tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Jennifer Fern Grimsely, 40, Neosho, theft/stealing
Garland Ray Kimbrell, 47, Lanagan, defective equipment
Gayla Darlene Milleson, 37, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and theft/stealing
Dec. 26
Darnell Benjamin Darra, 22, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeded posted speed limit
Caddo Seiken Gann, 34, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Dec. 27
Franklin David Evans, 57, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Troy Shannon Meinecke, 53, Pineville, domestic assault
Jacob Montague, 23, Noel, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident
Ethan M. Navarro, 22, Pineville, contempt of court
George Edward Roberts, 52, Anderson, theft/stealing -- wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe
