This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 22

John Michael Wolf, 23, Pineville, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Dec. 23

Jeramey Glen Mitchell, 39, Anderson, defective equipment

Amber Marie Montes-Medel, 37, Springdale, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Kerson Samson, 24, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Gladwin K. Tihpen, 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Loren Elizabeth Walters, 26, Anderson, hindering prosecution of a felony, making false report, obstructing police, failure to register motor vehicle/trailer and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Dec. 24

Justin Lee Corzine, 29, Carthage, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Ricky Warren Couch, 40, Lanagan, domestic assault

James Anthony Lewis, 47, Cassville, passing bad check

Dec. 25

Robert Clayton Douglas III, 32, Pleasant Hope, Mo., out-of-state fugitive, tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Jennifer Fern Grimsely, 40, Neosho, theft/stealing

Garland Ray Kimbrell, 47, Lanagan, defective equipment

Gayla Darlene Milleson, 37, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and theft/stealing

Dec. 26

Darnell Benjamin Darra, 22, Neosho, driving while revoked/suspended, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and exceeded posted speed limit

Caddo Seiken Gann, 34, Anderson, out-of-state fugitive and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Dec. 27

Franklin David Evans, 57, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Troy Shannon Meinecke, 53, Pineville, domestic assault

Jacob Montague, 23, Noel, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Ethan M. Navarro, 22, Pineville, contempt of court

George Edward Roberts, 52, Anderson, theft/stealing -- wire/electrical transformer or other device/pipe

Floyd Wayne Smith, 19, Lanagan, passing bad check

