Courtesy photo 4-H student Courtney Keaton makes her rounds, looking at collection points for her project. Keaton has been collecting items, such as dog treats and dog food, to help McDonald County-based I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. The rehoming and rescue nonprofit organization is special to the Keatons. Courtney says they adopted "Ella" about a year ago. The pet has quickly become like a family member.

Ella believes she is the great protector of the Keaton family farm. The Great Pyrenees believes her job is to make sure the farm is safe.

"She sometimes wanders around. We say that she's protecting the farm," says her owner, Courtney Keaton. "She watches everything."

The Keaton family of Anderson adopted Ella one year ago from I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue, a McDonald County-based nonprofit organization. The rehoming and rescue group of volunteers helps animals find new homes while providing rehabilitation and betterment services.

Keaton recently launched a collection effort to benefit I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue. The 16-year-old publicized her project and set up several collection points in the county. Keaton is picking up all the items donated and dropping them off at the nonprofit animal organization.

Keaton is interested in helping animals. Her mom, Jennifer, is an area veterinarian. The family farm plays a big role in her interest, as does her volunteer efforts with 4-H in Splitlog.

But it was Ella who inspired Keaton to give back to the organization.

"We personally adopted a dog from I'm Your Huckleberry. She has become a member of our family," Keaton said. "I wanted to give back to the organization."

The project is part of a 4-H program. Keaton joined the organization eight years ago. Since that time, she has learned more about animals and has delved into different pet projects.

I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue is close to Keaton's heart. The nonprofit relies on financial help, donations and foster care to keep it afloat. Dog foods, treats, and toys -- just about everything -- is needed continuously, she said.

Keaton collected numerous items from various places throughout the county. The collection box located at Orscheln's in Jane probably garnered the most items, she said. The outpouring of donated items surprised Keaton.

"We've collected a lot," she said.

The young lady, who also participates in rodeo, has her sights set on becoming a veterinarian, specializing in horse care.

"I think it would be neat to provide an equine veterinary service," she says.

For now, this busy teen is doing what she can to help local stray animals find a better home. The organization does a great job of helping the animals and needs continuous aid to accomplish that.

"They need a little of everything."

