Kalee Sweeten of Pineville joined her volunteer fire department as soon as she was old enough, at 18.

Now 20, she is still an active member of the Pineville Rural Fire Department. Her decision to join had to do with her father, Pineville Mayor Gregg Sweeten, who has served on the volunteer fire department for 25 years.

"I've been around it my entire life, watching my dad leave to go help someone, giving up what he was doing at that moment. I'm a daddy's girl, so whenever I first got to ride in a fire truck for the parade is when it started. I love driving the fire trucks and seeing all the kids as we drive by and throw the candy. That's what I do now for our parades is drive the fire truck."

After joining the fire department, Kalee took Fire 1 and 2 at Crowder College, which was a one-semester commitment with firefighters from a lot of other fire departments, she said. There she learned fire basics like how to gear up, go to a scene and be on a scene. She said firefighters have 90 seconds to gear up and 90 seconds to put on their air packs. She learned how to put out a car fire and a grass fire and how to use extrication equipment. Her favorite part was the burn trailer, she said. It was a mock house that is set on fire.

"You go on through the front door with a charged hose and a partner. You do a right-hand search looking for victims and put out the fire. It got up to 450 degrees. You came out sweating," she said.

After Fire 1 and 2 she took EMT training, which was also one semester at Crowder. In that class, she learned basic skills like splinting broken bones, CPR, tourniquet and assessing a patient. She was required to do three 12-hour shifts on an ambulance, and she did hers at Newton County. She was also required to do a 12-hour hospital shift, which she completed at Freeman in Neosho. She is now studying to take the national registry test to become an EMT.

Regarding the chance to serve her community, she said, "When the tones drop, we don't know who it is. If it's on the interstate, it could be anybody from anywhere in the United States, or it could be a medical call here in town. I guess if they know you, they feel more comfortable letting you take care of them while they wait for the ambulance. They don't call us if they're not hurt or injured or sick. We try to make their day better by showing up."

Her favorite part of being a volunteer firefighter is putting out fires, whether they be car fires, structure fires or grass fires, she said.

Kalee works for the McDonald County Assessor's Office as a field appraiser.

"Yes, I have to wake up at midnight or 2 a.m. to go help someone, but it's all worth it," she said.

