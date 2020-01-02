MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Tina Wilcox's light display, located at 716-718 Oglesby Street, features bold colors, a hot-air balloon to the North Pole and a family of snowpeople caroling. The lights and inflatables span the porch and yard of two residences.

Southwest City announced the winners of the annual Christmas Light Display Contest on Friday, Dec. 20.

Judges were entrusted to tour the town, basking in each brightly-lit display, before selecting their favorites. The winners follow.

First place: 505 S. Broadway Street, Jerry and Debbie Dover.

Second place: 716 - 718 Olgesby Street, Tina Wilcox.

Third place: 311 Academy Street, Raymond Almanzo Jr.

General News on 01/02/2020