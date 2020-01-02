"Lord, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou art God." Psalm 90:1-2

One certainty as we enter into each new year of life is God Himself. He has been man's dwelling place in all generations. He has created us, given us life, and holds our life in His hand. "In him we live, and move, and have our being" (Acts 17:28).

"Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou art God." "In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth ... And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters" (Genesis 1:1, 2). "In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made. In him was life; and the life was the light of men" (John 1:1-4).

The Triune God -- Father, Son, and Holy Spirit -- has always been and always will be! You and I have been created by God, and we still depend upon Him for our every breath! Cf. Psalm 139:13-16; Daniel 5:23.

Our lives are short, averaging only 70 to 80 years. We are like grass which grows up and flourishes in the morning but is cut down and withers by evening. Our lives pass like a watch in the night. Because of our sins, which are ever before the LORD, we feel the heat of His wrath and wither and die.

Knowing this, we ought to "number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom" (v. 12). We ought to read and study His Word that we might learn the truth about ourselves and the lives we live here in this world. And, we ought to repent of our rebellious and sinful ways and turn unto the LORD in faith and receive the compassion and mercy which He offers and gives for the sake of the innocent sufferings and death of His own Son, Jesus Christ, in our stead!

Then, when we trust in God to mercifully forgive us for Jesus' sake, we can "rejoice and be glad all our days" (v. 14). We can live our short lives here in faith because we have been redeemed by God's own dear Son and have everlasting joy awaiting us in heaven when this life is done!

O everlasting God, "So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom." Let us see the brevity of this life and its cause, our own sinfulness; and let us return unto You in faith for mercy and forgiveness for the sake of Christ Jesus, the Son, and His innocent sufferings and death in our stead. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible]

Religion on 01/02/2020