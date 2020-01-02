W. David Johnson

July 19, 1943

Dec. 24, 2019

Mr. W. David Johnson, 76, of Goodman, Mo., died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his residence with family by his side.

He was born July 19, 1943, in Sevierville, Tenn., son of the late Jannie Juanita Johnson. He married Karen Ann Jenkins on Aug. 28, 1963, in Los Alamos, N.M. He owned DJ's Painting Company.

He was preceded in death by his mother; his wife, Karen Johnson; a brother, Jimmy Headrick.

Survivors include his children, Denise Moore of Marionville, Mo., and Dawna Brady of Goodman; and three grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services are 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Banner Cemetery in Goodman. Pastor Marilyn O'Brien will officiate.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

James Henry Rearrick

Jan. 4, 1929

Dec. 22, 2019

James Henry Rearrick, 90, of Anderson, Mo., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Medicalodge in Neosho, Mo.

He was born Jan. 4, 1929, in Anderson, to the late John Henry and Nancy Bell (Neff) Rearrick. He went to Bunker Hill School and graduated from the Pineville school in 1948. He retired from the Neosho Federal Fish Hatchery after 30 years. He also milked dairy cows and raised beef cattle and he hauled milk for 7 Valley Cheese Factory. He enjoyed working hard, his family and his farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents and four siblings.

Survivors include his wife of 71 years, Barbara (Mullin) Rearrick; two children, Donna Hobbs (John) and Danny Rearrick; and four grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson, Mo.

Online condolences: www.ozarkfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the personal care and direction of the Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

