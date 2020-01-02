Courtesy Photo Trinity Malcom poses for her picture after being named Little Miss Noel. The city hosted a Christmas Pageant on Dec. 14, before hosting the annual Christmas Parade.

Children on hand for the Little Miss and Mr. Noel Christmas Pageant were tickled pink to compete for a coveted crown.

One of the winners even showed others his cape and crown the next day at church, said Noel city clerk Deby Hopping.

"They were extremely proud," she said.

Trinity Malcom and Aavynd Stauber were named Little Miss Noel and Mr. Noel in the Dec. 14 pageant.

The city of Noel hosted the pageant as a way to bring the community together. Children, ages 2 to 4, were encouraged to compete. Longtime residents say the city once hosted the pageant. If so, it's been a long time since such an event has taken place, Hopping said.

The pageant took place before the 2 p.m. Christmas parade. Parents and grandchildren cheered on their family members who participated. The winners then were able to join in the parade.

The two winners will keep their robes and crowns.

Hopping hopes the event might be held indoors next year. The day of the pageant and parade offered cold temperatures, so an indoor facility would definitely draw more people if the weather is cold again next year, Hopping said.

Having the contest open to a broader scope of ages also will drive participation, Hopping believes.

A hot dog vendor -- who said this was his first event -- did very well with hot dog and hot chocolate sales. Hopping hopes more vendors will join in next year.

Noel Mayor Lewis Davis and his wife hosted the McDonald County High School Marching Band before the parade. Members, who traveled from Southwest City's parade, were treated to a warm lunch and were able to relax indoors in the warmth before marching in the Noel parade, Hopping said.

"We've had positive feedback from the entire day," she said.

