Jimmy Lee Savage, Cynthia Savage and Billy Savage to Jimmy Lee Savage and Cynthia Savage. Sec. 29, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

John Barnett and Linda Barnett to Orogen Assets LLC. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Hidden Acres III. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Diamond Diggz Investment Group LLC to John Farmer, Misty Farmer, Duane Myers and Karla Myers. Pogue's Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 18 through Lot 22. McDonald County, Mo.

Timothy P. Atwood and Shauna J. Atwood to Eddie Sherley and Helen R. Wright. Pinecrest Development. Lot 33 through Lot 35. McDonald County, Mo.

Wes Wilburn and Janis Wilburn to Jeffrey Allen Forbes and Sabrina Lea Forbes. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Rod Thurston and Linda Sue Thurston to Michael Jefferson. Sec. 15, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Original Town of Noel. Blk. 4. McDonald County, Mo.

The Corner Stone Bank to Alice Frye. Sec. 7, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Meadow Brook Estates. Blk. 2, Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Chadd Murphy and Megan Murphy to James Kissinger and Sara Kissinger. Sec. 27, Twp. 22, Rge. 30 and Sec. 28, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. Sugar Creek Trail Estates Sub-division. Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Daniel Russell, David Russell, Lessa Russell and Carolyn Russell to Robert W. Hughes Living Trust and Trustee Robert W. Hughes. Sec. 4, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Trustee Larry C. Kelly, Stephanie E. Kelly and Larry C. Kelly Revocable Trust to Frederick Ceareley and Jonna Ceareley. Sec. 16, Twp. 23, Rge. 29; Sec. 17, Twp. 23, Rge. 29; and Sec. 21, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Pamela B. Rasmussen to Timberly Condreay. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Delbert L. Boatright and Kathryn A. Boatright to Timothy Patton. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Clinton H. Shaddox and Tammy Shaddox to The Gilbert S. Curren Family Trust. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Fleta Jane Hall to Mark Douglas Corbett and Melissa Leann Corbett. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Mark S. Hinton and Sharon R. Hinton to Arvest Bank. Sec. 27, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Whispering Springs Trust to Scott A. Green and Crystal D. Green. Sec. 11, Twp. 21, Rge. 31 and Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

