RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Caitlyn Barton dribbles around Carthage's Karlee Kinder during the Lady Mustangs' 43-35 loss on Dec. 19 at MCHS.

The Carthage Lady Tigers took a 34-22 lead into the fourth quarter but had to survive a McDonald County fourth-quarter rally to pull out a 43-35 win on Dec. 19 at McDonald County High School.

Carthage held the Lady Mustangs to just four points in the first quarter on the way to taking a 15-4 lead.

Both teams scored 10 points in the second quarter to give Carthage a 25-14 lead at halftime before Carthage used a 9-8 advantage to take its 34-22 lead into the final period.

McDonald County opened the fourth quarter with a 6-2 start to cut the Carthage lead to 36-28 with 6:10 left in the game.

Caitlyn Barton hit a basket and two free throws. Laney Wilson hit a bucket to key the run.

Carthage's 6-1 Hailey Fullerton scored to put the Lady Tigers back up by 10, but Rita Santillan and Ragan Wilson hit back-to-back baskets for McDonald County to cut the margin to 38-32 with 4:38 left.

But the Lady Mustangs missed two layups before a pair of free throws gave Carthage a 40-32 lead.

Santillan hit a three-pointer with 1:48 left to get McDonald County to within five points, but the Lady Mustangs could not score again, while Carthage sealed the win with three free throws in the final minute.

"I thought we played hard and did some good things to put ourselves in a situation to be successful," said coach Chris Kennedy. "We are still trying to figure out how to execute for four quarters and hit shots in key situations. Carthage plays a tough schedule and the fact we hung with them should give our kids confidence that we can play with anybody."

Santillan finished with 11 points to lead McDonald County. Barton added six points, followed by Ragan Wilson and Laney Wilson with five points each and Sydney Killion and Jaylie Sanny with four each.

Carthage's Kianna Yates took game honors with 24 points.

"I am happy with how hard the girls are working and look forward to the second half of the season," Kennedy said.

McDonald County falls to 3-5 for the season. The Lady Mustangs next game is on Jan. 4 at El Dorado Springs.

Junior Varsity

Carthage overcame a 27-26 McDonald County lead after three quarters to claim a 35-34 win in the junior varsity game.

Addy Leach led McDonald County with 10 points. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Samara Smith with seven points, Abby Wiseman and Kloe Myers with six each, Ebenee Munboz three and Misty Sohse two.

Sports on 01/02/2020