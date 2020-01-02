RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Coty Dumond and William Collier of Willard square off in a 145-pound match at the Sixth Annual Cal Willie JV Wrestling Tournament on Dec. 21 at MCHS. Collier won the bout with a pin late in the first period.

Juan Morales took second place in the 195A bracket to lead the McDonald County High School junior varsity wrestling team at the 6th Annual Cal Willie JV Wrestling Tournament held on Dec. 21 at MCHS.

Morales claimed a 12-10 overtime decision over Cristian Salas of Carthage to open the tournament.

He won by pin over Cameron Osborn of Grove in the second round to earn a trip to the championship match.

But Joshua Harvey of Monett defeated Morales with a second-period pin to win the championship.

Ryan Donica (120A) and Jacob Owens (126A) both took third for the Mustangs with 2-2 records.

Donica's two wins both came by major decisions. He defeated Devon Paxtor of Carthage 8-0 in the first round and Jonathan Havelka of Grove 10-2 in the fourth round.

Owens claimed a 10-1 decision over Jose Gomez of Carthage in the first round and then defeated Rhyn Withnell of Monett 4-2 in the third-place match.

Rounding out the McDonald County results were Coty Dumond, fifth, 145A, 0-4; Alberto Valdez, fifth, 170A, 0-4; William Mitchell, third, 195C, 1-2; Lalynd Stauber, fourth, 220C, 1-3; and Angel Mendoza, fifth, 285B, 0-4.

The McDonald County varsity team returns to action on Jan. 3 at the Kinloch Classic in Springfield.

