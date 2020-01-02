The McDonald County junior high girls basketball team closed out their 2019 season by taking second and third, respectively, in the Big 8 Conference Junior High Girls Basketball Tournament.

The eighth-grade girls took second after dropping a 39-29 decision to Nevada on Dec. 19 in the championship game.

Anna Clarkson and Kaitlyn Townsend both scored eight points to lead McDonald County, followed by Carlee Cooper with six points, Nevaeh Dodson with four and Natlie Gillming three.

The Lady Mustangs advanced to the title game with a 30-25 win over Lamar in the semifinals.

Dodson led a balanced scoring attack with eight points, followed by Gillming, Townsend and Cooper with six each and Clarkson with four.

McDonald County opened the tournament with a 25-11 win over Monett.

Cooper scored eight points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Jacie Frencken with six points, Townsend with five, Gillming and Dodson with two each and Clarkson and Katherine Chevaili one each.

The eighth grade finished the season with a 12-3 overall record.

Seventh Grade

The McDonald County seventh-graders beat Lamar 36-21 on Dec. 19 to take third place.

Rylee Anderson scored 14 points and Jailyn Jennings had 11 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Lady Mustangs were Anissa Ramirez and Hailey Rose with four points each, Emerson Ruddick with two and Kara Montgomery one.

Nevada claimed a 31-15 win over McDonald County in the semifinals.

Vivianne Latham scored four points to lead McDonald County, followed by Montgomery and Anderson with three each, Ramirez and Jennings two each and Rose with one.

McDonald County beat Cassville 47-22 in the first round.

The Lady Mustangs were led by Anderson with 14 points and Montgomery with 12. Rounding out the scoring for McDonald County were Latham with seven points, Jennings with six, Maddie Allison with three, Ruddick and Rose with two each and Ramirez with one.

The seventh grade Lady Mustangs finished the season with an overall record of 10-6.

