Goodman officials continue to work toward a new community building.

Officials have set a meeting for 6 p.m. Jan. 14 to discuss the specifics of a new building. Officials are working with the Goodman Betterment Association to determine such specifics as windows, roof insulation, appliances, size of the water heater and more.

The meeting is open to the public. City officials have said they want to gather public input for the building's needs.

The remains of the community building, which was built by the Betterment Association several years ago, was blown away in the April 2017 tornado.

City officials have received an insurance check denoted for rebuilding the structure. City officials have said they want to rebuild a place that will benefit the entire community. The building could accommodate wedding receptions, family reunions and the like, city officials have said.

Officials also are preparing for a citizens survey that will soon be distributed to residents. City council members want to ask residents their thoughts on municipal services and more than can benefit life in Goodman.

General News on 01/02/2020