Division I

The following cases were filed:

None.

State of Missouri:

Brian Sheets. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Tyler Hayes. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Sena Nicole Culotta. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Jeremiah J. Rearrick. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Michael A. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Patrick Lee Brown. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $160.

Sarah E. Fichtner. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Juana Hernandez. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Midland Funding LLC vs. Cindy Coatney. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Thomas Schlessman. Suit on account.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Vivian R. Ariza. Suit on account.

Second Round LLP vs. Beva Green. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Darney M. Edward et al. Unlawful detainer.

Keith S. Ridpath vs. Whistler Flats LLC. Wrongful death.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Adell M. Gomez et al. Unlawful detainer.

Opportunity Financial LLC vs. William Craig. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Francis J. Imbo. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Gadiandy Rubio. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Howard Dale Williams. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Tyler Hayes. DWI -- alcohol, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jeffry L. Williams. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

David Simpson. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and leaving scene of motor vehicle accident.

Sterling W. Dowd. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and DWI -- alcohol.

Kloe M. Myers. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in accident.

Andrea Otero. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Felonies:

Cherie L. Copeland. Trafficking drugs or attempt and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and a felony controlled substance.

Perry D. Abercrombie. Passing bad check.

Dustin E. Brooks. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and manufacture a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Devin J. Duncan. Tampering with motor vehicle.

Clarence Anderson. Murder and armed criminal action.

The following cases were heard:

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Vivian R. Ariza. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Timothy G. Carr et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

KTre Holdings LLP vs. David A. Clear et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Darney M. Edward et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Jamison S. Pryor et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round LLP vs. Jocelyn Gabriola. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Second Round LLP vs. Beva Green. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Bell Management Inc. vs. Heather L. McCann et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates #12 LLC vs. Nicolas Hale. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

OneMain Financial Group LLC vs. Daniel Hudson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Talisha Hudson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

JH Portfolio Debt Equities LLC vs. Austin Lewis. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Charles Petit. Contract/account (bulk). Judgment for plaintiff.

MM Finance LLC vs. Falisa D. Smith. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Michael J. Brodie. Width of vehicle exceeded 8 and one-half feet. Guilty plea. Fine of $80.50.

Glenn E. Brumback. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Dylan S. Mitchell. Take/attempt to take and/or possess deer without deer permit -- Missouri resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Miriam C. Oguejiofor. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Felonies:

Skyler R. Peters. Trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Eight years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Two years long term treatment, report ordered.

