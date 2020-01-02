Stella Senior Center Dance

The Stella Senior Center will host the first dance of the New Year, with doors opening at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan.3. The dance starts at 7 p.m. with the band "Rangeline." There is a $5 cover charge for the dance. Refreshments are available all evening. Please bring finger food to share at break time. Call 417-628-3314 or 417-476-3079 for additional information.

White Rock Fire Dept. Annual Meeting

The annual meeting of the White Rock Fire Department will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Station 1, located at 3129 Rains Road in Jane.

Foot Clinic at Senior Center

A foot clinic will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the McDonald County Senior Center. Appointments must be made in advance. Contact Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511 with questions or to schedule an appointment.

McDonald County Senior Center Activities --

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

