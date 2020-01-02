Sign in
Booking Report by Staff Report | January 2, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Dec. 15

Ioster Yosiwo Killy, 44, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in accident, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility

Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, assault

Tamatha Lynn Murdock, 50, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Senio Palisik, 39, Noel, property damage

Dec. 16

Roberto Edward Ramirez, 23, Noel, parole violation

Dec. 17

Harley Ryan Abeyta, 22, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Edward John Meerwald Jr., 65, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Kevin Edward Shay, 58, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Rodney J. Berrier, 25, Noel, theft/stealing

Dec. 18

Cody Eugene Butler, 22, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive

Donald Andrew Lewis, 27, Pineville, trespassing and theft/stealing

Dec. 19

James Colton Kivett, 66, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person

Dec. 21

Jeremy Thomas Merriman, 27, Bentonville, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit

General News on 01/02/2020

Print Headline: Booking Report

