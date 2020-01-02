This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Dec. 15
Ioster Yosiwo Killy, 44, Anderson, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in accident, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle owned by another owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility
Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, assault
Tamatha Lynn Murdock, 50, Anderson, driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt
Senio Palisik, 39, Noel, property damage
Dec. 16
Roberto Edward Ramirez, 23, Noel, parole violation
Dec. 17
Harley Ryan Abeyta, 22, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Edward John Meerwald Jr., 65, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Kevin Edward Shay, 58, Anderson, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Rodney J. Berrier, 25, Noel, theft/stealing
Dec. 18
Cody Eugene Butler, 22, Pineville, out-of-state fugitive
Donald Andrew Lewis, 27, Pineville, trespassing and theft/stealing
Dec. 19
James Colton Kivett, 66, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person
Dec. 21
Jeremy Thomas Merriman, 27, Bentonville, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and exceeded posted speed limit
