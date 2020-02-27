RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Jack Teague pins James Griffin of Parkway West on his way to third place at 152 pounds at the 2020 MSHSAA Wrestling Championships at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

The McDonald County High School wrestling team took two wrestlers to last weekend's state tournament.

Those two, Oscar Ortiz and Jack Teague, came back with second- and third-place medals, respectively, giving the Mustangs a 14th place in the team standings in Missouri Class 3.

Almost everyone would consider this a highly successful year at state, but one person doesn't think so, for now, anyway.

Ortiz, McDonald County's most acclaimed and successful wrestler in school history, took second place at 132 pounds, dropping a 6-4 decision to Kolton Sanders of Neosho in the championship match.

The second place gives Ortiz a third, two seconds and a first at the state tournament in his four-year career at MCHS. But Ortiz was aiming for another state title and was disappointed he did not accomplish his goal.

"It was all right," Ortiz said about his second place. "I didn't get what I wanted this year, but I will still miss everything about high school wrestling. It's about being with a team and it wouldn't be high school without wrestling. Without wrestling, I wouldn't be the person I am. That is what I am thankful for every day. I just want to thank everyone back home. I love you guys."

Ortiz advanced to the championship match with a 4-1 win over Dalton Litzsinger of Hillsboro in the semifinals. The win gave Ortiz a four-year total of 179 wins, easily the most in school history. He broke Jordan Moffett's total of 163 career wins earlier in the season.

Ortiz opened the tournament by pinning Amos Littrell of North County in the opening round and beating Leyton Manley of Kearney, 6-0, in the quarterfinals.

"Oscar is a three-time state finalist and I know this is not how he wanted to finish off his career," said coach Josh Factor. "We knew the Sanders kid was a quality opponent and we were going to have a tough match. They know each other well, as many times that they have wrestled in high school (Sanders had won two and Ortiz one during this season). It's one of those things -- you win some and you lose some. But you have to like the fight in Oscar for being aggressive and continuing to battle. Sometimes he got out of position a little and gave up a couple of take-downs. We struggled to get a take-down and that cost us the match.

"Oscar is not only our only state champion in school history and a three-time state finalist and a four-time state medalist, he probably holds about 75 percent of our school records. He is definitely going to be someone who is irreplaceable. It was a lot of fun coaching him these last four years. I hope that this wrestling program will help him out in whatever he does in the rest of his life."

As disappointed as Ortiz was, Teague was that much more satisfied.

The 152-pound senior bounced back after a loss in the semifinals with four consecutive pins in the consolation bracket, including a 22-second win over Gavin Morawitz of Hannibal in the third-place match.

"I was really pumped and ready to go," Teague said. "It really feels great to get third. I have been working for this all season. My goal was to get a state medal. It's amazing to finish my career with a win. I had so much help from everyone in the practice room that I want to thank. It's not an individual sport, it's a team sport, no matter what anybody says."

Teague opened the tournament by pinning Brennen Roberts of Fort Zumwalt South in the first minute. In the semifinals, Teague dropped a 13-3 decision to Callum Sitek of Pacific, who entered the state tournament with a 44-0 record.

But the loss seemed to inspire the McDonald County senior. Teague then reeled off four straight pins over the next two days, taking a little over eight minutes total.

His signature win came against James Griffin of Parkway West in the fourth round. Griffin entered the state tournament with a 42-2 record before losing in the semifinals by Cayden Auch of Neosho, who went on to win his third state championship.

Griffin led 2-1 early in the second period and appeared to be on the way to taking a 4-1 lead but, instead, Teague managed to roll the stunned Griffin to his back for a pin that the Pacific senior and most everyone else didn't see coming.

"Anytime you get someone who finishes off their high school career with a win and a state medal, it is pretty special," Factor said. "Just a great way to cap off his career. Jack really wrestled well the last four matches against some quality opponents. He really showed what he was capable of at this meet."

Neosho avenged a loss to Lebanon at districts to win the team title by a score of 163.5 to 114. Rounding out the top 15 were Kearney in third, followed by Smithville, Willard, Farmington, Rolla, Grain Valley, Carl Junction, Hillsboro, Jefferson City Helias, Branson, Hannibal, McDonald County and Grandview.

There were 48 Class 3 schools represented at the state tournament.

