An organized, concentrated patrol effort by multiple agencies last week resulted in dozens of traffic stops, the seizure of multiple controlled substances and illegal firearms.

Over the course of approximately six hours on Friday evening, Feb. 21, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, the Anderson Police Department and members of the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team conducted a directed patrol in the area of Lanagan and Anderson. Sheriff Michael Hall said this was a collaborative effort to utilize many of the county's resources, including the drug task force, multiple K-9 units and reserve officers.

Hall reported that, during the course of the patrol on Friday, 27 traffic stops were conducted; five arrests were made; 12 grams of methamphetamine, numerous narcotic prescription pills and 40 grams of black-market marijuana were seized, along with three illegal firearms.

Of the firearms seized, two pistols were discovered in the possession of convicted felons and another -- an illegally modified rifle -- was found to be stolen out of Washington County, Ark.

Hall says this patrol is only one in a larger plan to conduct similar patrols throughout the area.

"We have done several over the past year," Hall said. "We have done patrols like this around the Longview/Rocky Comfort area, Jane area and Noel area."

General News on 02/27/2020