Bobby Bryan was celebrating a birthday as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and read thank-you notes from the SWC and the McDonald Co. Senior Citizens Centers. Special prayers of healing were requested for Jerry, Skip, Ronnie, Kim's parents, Becca, Marge, Gene, Del and John.

Janet Chaney shared a devotional, "I Love My Attorney," a story about the courtroom arrangement with the devil trying to get a man convicted to hell. The man's defense attorney was Jesus, who represented him in court and said that although the man had sinned, He had died on the cross for the man's sins. Because the man believed that Jesus Christ was his Savior, the penalty was already paid and paid in full. Janet also shared a humorous story, "The Country Preacher." The adult Sunday school lesson, "Promised," was the study of Deuteronomy about the life of Moses.

Tyrel Lett and Mitchell Lett served as ushers and collected the offering. The congregation joined in voice and sang "At Calvary" and "He Is Lord," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano. Karen also sang "For Those Tears I Died."

Our Pastor, Brother Mark Hall, continued the sermon series on how we get our faith kicked in. We can get it kicked in by failure, by feelings or sin, and Sunday's message was how we get it kicked in by grief. Scripture for the message was from Job 1 and 2. Brother Mark told us our faith is the strongest and most prevalent when the devil tries to get a hold of us.

"God still has a hold of us and will not let us fall into the devil's trap, but there are a lot of things that can damage our faith. Grief may be the worst. Why would the God who created and loves us allow suffering in our life? That's life. Job responded to grief and tragedy in his life with great faith. Would we do the same? Does a life of great faith mean that we will never suffer, grieve or question God?"

Brother Mark told us that there are three things that choosing faith won't do for us if we are suffering. First, choosing faith in the midst of pain and suffering will not eliminate the pain. "Job was nearly crushed by the pain, but he knew that the Lord gives and he takes away."

Job 1:21 says, "Naked I came from my mother's womb, and naked shall I return there. The Lord gave, and the Lord has taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord."

Brother Mark said, "We get unconditional love from God. Should we give anything less even during the bad times? Don't just love Him during good times. Praise Him for the good."

Brother Mark talked about the importance of letting the ones you love know that you are saved, the very best thing because you never know when you will have that one last ride.

"It is important to let them know where you will be after life on this earth. You will have eternal life and be okay if you know Jesus Christ as your Savior. Grief is real and loss hurts but, by faith, we know that it isn't the end.

Brother Mark told us that, second, choosing faith in the midst of pain and suffering will not stop the questions. "Job 1 and 2 talks about great faith and the next 35 chapters ask questions about why things happen. Job was not the only one in the Bible with questions. King David and Jeremiah also questioned God." In Psalm 13:1 David asks, "How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will You hide Your face from me?" and in Psalm 13:5 the faith comes, "But I have trusted in Your mercy, My heart shall rejoice in Your salvation." Brother Mark said, "When we have cried out and prayed out, that's when the Savior takes over and prays for us. "

Third, choosing faith in the midst of pain and suffering will not create a logical reason for our suffering. Brother Mark said, "We will still ask why did this happen? We live in a fallen world. A lot of things about faith don't make sense to people outside of the circle of faith." 1 Corinthians 1:19 says "For it is written, 'I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.'"

In contrast, Brother Mark talked about what choosing faith will do for you. First, choosing faith in the midst of pain and suffering will remind you that God is in control. "Choosing faith doesn't allow God to be in control; it reminds us that He always has been and always will be in control. When we are suffering, we could reject God and walk away or we can trust the only one who remains in control over all evil and suffering. Trusting in God in the midst of pain and suffering is the only thing that makes sense."

Second, choosing faith in the midst of pain and suffering is a great gift to God. Brother Mark said, "God controls the good days as well as the bad." Job 19:25-26 reminds us that our Redeemer lives "For I know that my Redeemer lives, and He shall stand at last on the earth; and after my skin is destroyed, this I know that in my flesh I shall see God."

Third, choosing faith in the midst of pain and suffering will bring you closer to God. Brother Mark said, "Remember the words to the song 'this world is not my home, I'm just passing through.' If we only knew what heaven is like we would appreciate those words more. When we get where we are going, there will be no more pain and suffering. In the end, the Lord restored Job so he could see the picture of heaven."

In closing, Brother Mark read Job 42 and told us that God shows us in Job's life that God has something better waiting for us that we cannot even imagine, if we are a child of God. "It will wipe out all your suffering and pain on this earth. If you love, you will feel the pain. But during grief and suffering, remember to be grateful to have been able to have experienced the love."

Our hymn of invitation was "Have Thine Own Way, Lord," and Bobby Bryan gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. and Sunday School at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 31/2 miles east of Noel just off Highway 90.

