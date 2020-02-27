The Pineville Board of Aldermen meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, was canceled due to lack of a quorum.
One board member was ill, and one's husband was in the hospital. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on March 17 at Pineville City Hall.General News on 02/27/2020
