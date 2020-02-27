RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The Noel Stomp Team practices its routines during Morning Movement at Noel Elementary School on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

A group activity called stomp at Noel Elementary School is helping students build their self-esteem.

Stomp, also called step, is "a form of percussive dance in which the participant's entire body is used as an instrument to produce complex rhythms and sounds through a mixture of footsteps, spoken word and handclaps," according to an online source.

Janis Olmedo, advisor for the group, said the stomp team was started last year by two students, Ricardo Jitiam and Robinson Yoshino, who were in the fifth grade at the time. They were practicing on the playground and a teacher noticed their talent and suggested they start a group. It has grown from those two students to 50 students who have signed up. The team is open to grades three through eight, although there are no eighth-graders in the group right now, Olmedo said.

"I don't turn anyone away because it's more for self-esteem," Olmedo said. "I've seen the shyest students get up and perform stomp in front of their peers. The program is open to anyone who wants to try. We now have a beginners' class so the new ones can be taught in a small group by a student leader. Getting attention in small groups by a student leader helps the new ones grow self-esteem."

In addition to stomping as a group, students may also try doing solo stomps, sometimes in a "stomp off."

Olmedo said, "The solo stomps also help (with self-esteem) because a lot of students gather the courage to try. If a student messes up, the other students still cheer them on and encourage them to try again."

The group meets during Morning Movement, a time before school when all students have an opportunity to engage in physical activity to stimulate their brains before the school day starts.

Olmedo said the team performs monthly at the Terrific Tiger awards ceremony, and students can choose to perform, or they can simply participate in stomp for Morning Movement.

"It helps me in school," said fourth-grader Jadon Montes of stomp. "It makes me more braver and stuff."

Fourth-grader Jaqueline Temeyuque said, "I like stomp because it helps me interact with people."

Fifth-grader Julio Mata performed last month for the first time, overcoming his fears.

"I was really scared to do stomp because I was shy," he said.

Jitiam and Yoshino recently decided to take a break from stomp this semester to prevent getting too burned out from leading a big group and so they can try out other morning movements, Olmedo said. In their absence, others have taken leadership positions, including fifth-grader Ravyn Hearl-Stephens and her brother, seventh-grader Jasyk Hearl-Stephens.

Ravyn said the students who are taking a break from the team asked some of the originals from last year to teach the new kids.

"I did this because I thought it was going to be a fun activity, which it has been," Jasyk said.

Olmedo said Jasyk helps with the new recruits, and she is really proud of him.

"Other kids don't know what they're doing. I'll help them know it a little better," Jasyk said.

He noted there was a stomp-off last month and he helped some kids come up with solo stomps.

"It's a really good thing to help kids get energy out in the morning because there are a lot of kids who are way too hyper in the morning," he said. "This has been a big hit this year."

