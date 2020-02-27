The next general meeting of the New Bethel School Preservation Association is planned for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at the Almeter home, following a brief stop at the school to view recent improvements.

Membership dues for the new year are payable --$15/person or $25/family. For those so inclined, members will stay and make rag dolls for the General Store at this year's Heritage Festival.

Members recently bought a coal/wood-burning stove and installed it in the school, thanks to contributions by private donors.

A turn-of-the-century gas/wood-burning cookstove is on permanent loan by Bernie and Karen Almeter. In the works is a plan for a corner kitchen, including the stove, an old iron/porcelain sink and cabinet, and a kitchen cabinet to store dishes and cooking utensils.

The kitchen will allow members to prepare food and conduct canning classes in conjunction with the vegetable garden on the south side of the school. Anyone who would like to participate in the community garden may contact the Almeters.

"Victory Garden," as it is dubbed, is in remembrance of the Victory Gardens across the nation during both World War I and World War II.

A homemade lasagna lunch to benefit New Bethel School will be served at Banner Church of the Nazarene following the morning service on Sunday, March 15. The church is at 597 North Fork Road, northwest of Anderson. The lunch is on a donation basis. Anyone who would like to help with the event may call 417-845-6855.

Members also are planning for the fifth annual Heritage Festival featuring a blacksmith, potter's wheel, spinning, quilting, washboard laundry, Dutch-oven cooking, and bluegrass music at the school grounds on Saturday, May 2.

Organizers are excited about planning the festival, which showcases different skills. The annual event also helps with fundraising, Karen Almeter said.

"The Heritage Festival is the biggest, from the food served and from some proceeds from the sale of items in the 'General Store,'" she said.

