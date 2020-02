Martin Henson to Martin H. Henson Trust Agreement Dated April 3, 2007. Sec. 12, Twp. 21, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Thomas Terrell and Judith Terrell to City of Anderson. Original Town of Anderson. Blk. 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Everbank Tommy Wallace. Lazy Acres. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Orogen Assets, LLC to Jimmy Thomas. Sec. 19, Twp. 22, Rge. 29. Hidden Acres III. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Liliana R. Moreno and Manuel Moreno to Henry Daniel de Paz Villatoro and Henry Villatoro. East Craig Allender. Blk. 3, Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

Allen McBurnett and Lindsay McBurnett to Debbie Speer and Phil Speer. Sec. 28, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

John Smith and Colleen Smith to the Chad and Gwendolyn Smith Revocable Trust Dated April 13, 2015. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael G. Pippen to Tyler Ehlers and Briana Ehlers. Sec. 34, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. Original Town of Pineville. Lot 73. McDonald County, Mo.

Margarito Teneyuque Alfaro and Rosa Maria Ledezma Machuca to Margarito Teneyuque Alfaro, Rose Maria Ledezma Machuca and Daisy Jacobo. Sec. 19, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. Tupelo Acres. Lot 1. McDonald County, Mo.

Hilma Hines and J.D. Hines, deceased, to Chad Horton. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Holden Industries Inc. to Paul M. Brooks Jr. and Donna Brooks Revocable Trust Dated April 1, 2010. Burke's Addition to Noel. Blk. 2, Lot 8 and Lot 9. McDonald County, Mo.

Paul Warner Greene to Tanner James Larsen. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Donna Sue Womack and Steven Elbert Womack to Stacey Elizabeth Daugherty. Rita Roark Addition. Blk. 2, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Simon K. Brenneman and Lydia J. Brennemen to John M. Schwartz and Sadie J. Schwartz. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Yvonne Shellman and Brent Shellman to Patty Norman. Sec. 16, Twp. 22, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

James Linton to Mike McKee. Sec. 31, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 02/27/2020