Goodman officials chose L&M Construction as the winning bidder to construct a new community building in Goodman.

L&M Construction was among the three companies to bid on the project. The firm bid $74,987.50.

Other bids included one by Superior Family Construction for $95,392 and a bid by Buffalo Creek Builders for $74,850.

Officials recently met with Goodman Betterment Association members to hash out specifics to put the project out to bid.

The remains of the community building, which was built by the Betterment Association several years ago, was blown away in the April 2017 tornado.

City officials have received an insurance check denoted for rebuilding the structure. City officials have said they want to rebuild a place that will benefit the entire community. The building could accommodate wedding receptions, family reunions and the like, city officials have said.

The building will feature a kitchen, men's and women's restrooms, LED lighting, a tankless water heater, and a tan metal exterior that will match an existing building at the Goodman ballfield.

Officials plan to utilize the former building's existing slab. The building will be located at 224 E. Garner Street.

General News on 02/27/2020