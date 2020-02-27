Sidewalk safety in Goodman will not improve any time soon. Goodman city officials did not apply for a grant, which officials said could have helped children more safely walk to school.

City officials did not apply because all the required pieces were not in place, said Ryan Cooper, a transportation planner with the Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council.

"We opted not to submit an application because we were unable to obtain letters in which landowners intend to sell, donate or lease," Cooper said. "I recommended to Goodman to pursue the grant next year but, during this time, we make a better plan and have all the needs of the grant in place before the applications open in December so that all we need to do is complete the application, come that point," Cooper said.

The deadline for the grant application was set for Feb. 14. During two city council meetings, Cooper presented information and explained what the grant could entail.

He told city officials he would volunteer to help write the grant.

Officials hoped to build new sidewalks to connect to the new elementary school in town. Though the program was dubbed, "Recreational Trail Program Grants," Cooper said he believed the grant would encompass sidewalks, the kind of improvements federal officials highly consider.

Moving forward, Cooper said he will continue to research possible grant money for which Goodman city officials could apply.

Grant money, however, continues to be limited.

"As far as other grants or funding sources, there are not any at the moment," Cooper said.

"Transportation funds, which sidewalks/trails fall under that, are very tight, not just statewide but nationally as well," he said.

The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), through the Missouri Department of Transportation, might provide an opportunity this fall, but is dependent on federal funding.

"With it being an election year, it's tough to predict if that will get funded."

The Recreational Trail Program Grants, through the Department of Natural Resources, would have required the city to put up 20 percent of the grant had the application been approved.

Cooper previously anticipated Goodman officials would apply for the maximum, a $250,000 grant.

