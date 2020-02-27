RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County High School FFA chapter president Rylee Bradley (left) and vice president Katelyn Ferdig recently shared information on some of the activities the chapter has been doing this year.

FFA offers a place for everyone and is like a big family, according to McDonald County FFA chapter president Rylee Bradley and vice president Katelyn Ferdig.

The two officers, both juniors at MCHS, shared some of the recent activities the chapter has been up to.

One new event this year was an event called Degree Night, Bradley said. It has been a popular event in surrounding schools, but this was the first one for MCHS. It was a formal event with parents invited, and awards were presented to greenhand (first-year) and chapter FFA members, Bradley said.

"It also gives us an opportunity to know the new members in our chapter and their parents," said Ferdig.

Bradley said Degree Night came out of an officers' retreat, which they called a launch, at the beginning of the year. The officers spent the time planning the whole year and decided they wanted to get newer members involved, she said.

"We want FFA to be something that is all the students and not just the officers. It's student-led, so we want it to be all the students in FFA," Ferdig said.

Another event the chapter holds that involves all members is Ag Day. Ferdig said that, on Ag Day, second-graders from around the county are introduced to aspects of agriculture. Some of the ones who live in town had never seen a horse, she said.

"We bring in different animals -- pigs, horses, cattle, goats, sheep and a lot of different farm equipment," she said.

Bradley said, "This is one of our biggest hands-on activities that we do," noting that it is a bonding experience for members.

Everyone in the chapter contributes to Ag Day, whether they are bringing in their own animals or leading a group, the officers said.

The week of Feb. 22-29 is FFA week, which is nationwide, Bradley said.

"Everyone across the U.S. is celebrating it," she said.

Starting Sunday, a number of FFA members went to church together at Union Chapel. They went early, met some of the members and talked to them, Ferdig said.

The school week involves dress-up days. Monday was farmer day. Tuesday was flannel day. Wednesday was official dress day. Bradley said FFA members were to arrive at the school at 6 a.m., make breakfast for all the teachers and wear their official dress all day. Thursday is Hawaiian day because one of the ag teachers likes to wear Hawaiian shirts, Ferdig said. Friday is spirit day, so FFA members will wear FFA colors -- blue and gold. Friday or Saturday, they will also have a fun activity. Bradley said that last year the organization went roller skating in Neosho and had a good time, so they will do that again.

A major event each year is the National Convention. Students raise funds for the trip, Ferdig said. It is a gathering of FFA chapters from across the U.S.

"I feel like the National Convention is the trip that everyone looks forward to every year because it's a getaway trip and you get to room with kids from your chapter. It's hard to explain how much bonding we do," Bradley said.

Another trip that some FFA students went on was to Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C. Bradley said about 10 members from McDonald County went this year. The theme of the event was world hunger, she said. On the last day of the event, members packaged 60,000 packs of oatmeal for the homeless of Washington, D.C.

Also during the event, students had to come up with a plan for their community. Three juniors came up with a river cleanup that they will carry out later this year.

As the students began to summarize their thoughts, Ferdig said at eighth-grade orientation she explained there is a place in FFA for everyone. Both officers said FFA is like a big family and that the advisors are like parents to them.

Bradley said, "I feel like this year has been focused on making a difference and creating traditions that will last forever. As a chapter, I feel like we've really achieved that goal."

Ferdig said, "It's hard for high school kids to get involved with something unless you're comfortable with it. FFA is comfortable, but it gets you out of your comfort zone."

