Division I

The following cases were filed:

Marie L. Williams vs. Bradley K. Williams. Dissolution.

Tyler M. Owens vs. Lindsey A. Backward. Dissolution.

Kelly M. Legrand vs. Raymond G. Legrand. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Dylan W. Hoyt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Arlene G. Prewitt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Heather L. Ballowe. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Abigail Flores. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Tully Douglas Thexton. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Floyd W. Smith. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Daniel Z. Desangiago. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Pedro Cejudo--Corona. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Mario Delpeno. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Joni L. McKee vs. James M. McKee. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Mandy L. Fields. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Abigail Flores. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Tyler Hayes. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $160.

Dylan W. Hoyt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Tamatha Lynn Murdock. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Arlene G. Prewitt. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Micah Sixeight Vargas. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Madison L. Whissel. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Discover Bank vs. Larry D. Bolain. Contract -- other.

Ralph Stanford vs. Ashley Dent et al. Unlawful detainer.

Jon Bradley vs. Carol A. Bradley. Unlawful detainer.

WebCollex, LLC vs. Mark S. Alexander. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Maxwell Mace. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sylvia Horton. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Jay Glasgow. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Cameron Freeston. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Amber Bowman. Suit on account.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Stormi Dickson. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jackie Coatney. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Juanita Zumwalt. Suit on account.

Joyce Gravette vs. Joshua McIntier. Rent and possession.

McDonald County Telephone Company vs. Kathryn Reser. Breach of contract.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Allen D. Beevers et al. Suit on account.

Crown Asset Management, LLC vs. Andres Roman et al. Breach of contract.

Absolute Resolutions Investment vs. Vicky Schlessman. Breach of contract.

State of Missouri:

Jordan A. Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Morgan L. Collard. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Cynthia M. Cooper. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Taylor M. Blackburn--Crosby. Driver operated commercial motor vehicle without seatbelt.

Brandon H. William. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Yolanda Ruiz-Valdez. Failed to comply with condition of restricted driver's license (for vision).

Dian Usenuku. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Kenneth R. Zinn. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Chad L. Wilson. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Pedro Cejudo--Corona. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Drayton James Terrill. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident

Patricia A. Horton. Passing bad check.

Jonathan M. Heitman. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Heather McAffrey. Passing bad check.

Karen Lynn Miller. Passing bad check.

Regina Diana Stephenson. Passing bad check.

Peggy Thomas. Passing bad check.

Lynda Whitehead. Passing bad check.

Felonies:

James Lewis. Passing bad check.

Lesle V. Eads. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Angelo J. Burgos. Theft/stealing, burglary and property damage.

Deepak Kumar. Passing bad check.

Mario Delpeno. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and felony controlled substance.

Jamie L. Jones. Theft/stealing -- motor vehicle/watercraft/aircraft.

Pedro Cejudo--Corona. DWI -- alcohol -- physical injury.

John P. Luttrell. Property damage.

Charles D. Leader. Make terrorist threat with disregard of causing risk of quarantine/evacuation/closure of building, inhabitable structure, place of assembly or facility of transport.

The following cases were heard:

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Larry Charley. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Rowdy Cooper et al. Promissory note. Judgment for plaintiff.

Fred Branstetter et al vs. Ricky Couch et al. Rent and possession. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments vs. John A. Wacaster et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospitals, LLC vs. Julie Hilton et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Merlina Manuel. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Wakefield & Associates, Inc. vs. Virginia M. Mustain. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Ellen J. Arnold vs. Leonard Napierskie et al. Small claims over $100. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Surgical Center, LLC vs. Matthew Pease. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

S. Anglin & Associates vs. Husias Perez-Garcia. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC vs. Ryan A. Price. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Matthew Smith. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Tammy L. Tolliver. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Jordan A. Baker. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Morgan L. Collard. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Mandy L. Fields. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Tyler Hayes. DWI -- alcohol, failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $600. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jason Hughes. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Action Joseph. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Kerson Samson. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Tristun J. Whitlock. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Felonies:

Gregory S. Austin. Forgery. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Allen Donica. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Franklin D. Evans. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

