RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Garrett Gricks scores during the Mustangs' 57-43 loss to Reeds Spring on Feb. 18 at MCHS.

The McDonald County High School boys basketball team lost a pair of games last week to teams from the East Division of the Big 8 Conference.

In the Big 8 crossover game, Reeds Spring claimed a 57-43 win on Feb. 18 at MCHS.

McDonald County jumped out to a 12-8 lead after the first quarter but, while leading 14-13 early in the second quarter, the Mustangs went on a scoring drought for almost the entire balance of the period.

While McDonald County could not buy a basket, Reeds Spring reeled off eight straight points to take a 21-14 lead before McDonald County's Teddy Reedybacon scored right before the halftime buzzer to cut the lead to 21-16.

Cade Smith opened the second half with an old-fashioned three-point play to get McDonald County to within two points. Lance Hafer hit a free throw for Reeds Spring to stretch the lead to three before Cole Martin tied the game with a three-pointer with 4:30 left in the quarter.

The teams traded baskets before J.T. Boyliff scored five straight points to give the Wolves a lead they would not relinquish.

Reeds Spring led 37-32 at the end of the quarter. McDonald County trailed 40-36 early in the final period, but Reeds Spring went on a 12-2 run to take a 52-38 lead with just over two minutes left in the game. Cale Adamson ended the Wolves' run, but Reeds Spring closed out the game with three straight free throws to seal the win.

Smith finished with 16 points to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Dylan Allison with seven points, Reedybacon with six, Irael Marcos five, Martin three and Adamson, Koby McAlister and Garrett Gricks two each.

McDonald County claimed a 61-59 win in the junior varsity game when Sterling Woods hit a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Bo Leach scored 17 points and Cross Dowd had 16 to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Eli McClain with eight points, Colton Ruddick and Woods with seven each, Jack Parnell four and Gricks two.

Mount Vernon

The Mount Vernon Mountaineers outscored McDonald County 36-18 in the first half on the way to a 58-40 win on Feb. 21 at Mount Vernon High School.

Pierce Harmon scored nine points to lead McDonald County, followed by Allison and Martin with eight each, Marcos and Smith five each, Dowd three and Gricks two.

McDonald County falls to 5-18 entering its final regular-season game on Feb. 24 at Marshfield. The Mustangs begin Missouri Class 3 District 12 at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, against Monett at Monett High School.

McDonald County claimed a 45-41 overtime win in the junior varsity game.

Dowd and Leach both scored 10 points to lead the Mustangs, followed by Woods with eight, Ruddick and Gricks seven, McClain two and Parnell one.

The McDonald County freshmen added a 47-29 win.

Dalton McClain scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Mustangs, followed by Weston Gordon with eight points, Isaac Behm with six and Parnell, Woods and Jaxson Harrell with two each.

Sports on 02/27/2020