This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 9
Katrina L. Steele, 48, Pineville, theft/stealing
Feb. 10
Cheyenne D. Brewer, 24, Anderson, shoplifting
Jerry Allas Crawley, 53, Anderson, passing bad check
Corey Darling, 28, Bentonville, Ark., forgery
John Ahmad Benin Griffin, 42, Springfield, domestic assault
Andrew Lee Hammond, 19, Springfield, domestic assault
Cody Allen Hough, 23, Springfield, domestic assault
Stanley Johnson, 26, St. Robert, Mo., assault -- special victim and assault
Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 48, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and weapon violation
Feb. 11
Alvin Dale Boyer, 34, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Noel, trespassing and theft/stealing
Ronald Wicker, 56, Noel, DWI -- alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit
Feb. 13
Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner
John Alan Ellis, 44, Rocky Comfort, probation violation
Carl Lee Jackson, 37, Diamond, Okla., writ of habeus corpus ad testificandum
Justin Calvin Shields, 37, no address given, non-support
Feb. 15
Laneita Lorhea Enlow--Gannon, 34, Anderson, contempt of court
Larry Marsh, 60, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit
Joseph Robert McGuire, 29, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Olivia Callie Samson, 20, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol
Lester Leroy Smith, 53, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult and trespassing
