This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 9

Katrina L. Steele, 48, Pineville, theft/stealing

Feb. 10

Cheyenne D. Brewer, 24, Anderson, shoplifting

Jerry Allas Crawley, 53, Anderson, passing bad check

Corey Darling, 28, Bentonville, Ark., forgery

John Ahmad Benin Griffin, 42, Springfield, domestic assault

Andrew Lee Hammond, 19, Springfield, domestic assault

Cody Allen Hough, 23, Springfield, domestic assault

Stanley Johnson, 26, St. Robert, Mo., assault -- special victim and assault

Kenneth Allen Malone Jr., 48, Noel, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana and weapon violation

Feb. 11

Alvin Dale Boyer, 34, Rogers, Ark., unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Lori Gail Schaeffer, 28, Noel, trespassing and theft/stealing

Ronald Wicker, 56, Noel, DWI -- alcohol and exceeded posted speed limit

Feb. 13

Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended, DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner

John Alan Ellis, 44, Rocky Comfort, probation violation

Carl Lee Jackson, 37, Diamond, Okla., writ of habeus corpus ad testificandum

Justin Calvin Shields, 37, no address given, non-support

Feb. 15

Laneita Lorhea Enlow--Gannon, 34, Anderson, contempt of court

Larry Marsh, 60, Anderson, exceeded posted speed limit

Joseph Robert McGuire, 29, Pineville, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Olivia Callie Samson, 20, Anderson, operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner and DWI -- alcohol

Lester Leroy Smith, 53, Noel, violation of order of protection for adult and trespassing

