A pair of former McDonald County School District staff members will be honored with the 2020 Heart of Education Award at the McDonald County Schools Foundation Seventh Annual Heart of Education Banquet set for Saturday, Feb. 29, at McDonald County High School.

Alice Snodgrass and her late husband, Ted, will be recognized for their work both in and out of the classroom.

"It's a big honor to receive the award because, having been on the foundation board, I know the thought we put into it," Snodgrass said. "I am really glad because I think Ted and I represent a lot of people who worked hard for the district and I hope other educators will be honored in the future too. It's nice to be appreciated."

In addition to honoring the Snodgrasses, the purposes of this event are to showcase McDonald County student and staff achievements and to publicize and raise funds to support the mission of the foundation.

Snodgrass joined the foundation board in its second year and served as its treasurer for 10 years before leaving when she moved to Carl Junction a couple of years ago,

"When I was getting ready to retire, Randy (former superintendent Randall Smith and president of the foundation board) said there is this group that is a lot of fun," Snodgrass said. "What he didn't mention was that he expected me to do most of the work in typical Randy Smith fashion. But he was right, it was a lot of fun and certainly worth every minute."

Snodgrass said the foundation has grown substantially over the years.

"I am glad to see it expand so successfully because public schools here and everywhere else need help more than just from their tax base or from their state funding," Snodgrass said. "They need people interested in doing new and different things and supporting the teachers and the students."

Ted and Alice each served 14 years in the McDonald County School District. They moved to the area from central Missouri when Ted was hired to be principal at Pineville Elementary School. Alice was finishing certification as a school librarian and was hired the following year.

"Randy claims he was the one who pulled Ted's application out the stack and told Dr. Ruestman to hire him," Snodgrass said. Smith said Ted and Alice were great employees in the district.

"We were fortunate to have the Snodgrasses," Smith said. "Everything they did was in the best interest of the students and staff. They left our district a much better place than when they came here -- great staff members and educators and even better friends."

The foundation has been funding scholarships and granting teacher classroom initiatives since 2008. In the spring of 2019, the foundation funded $25,000 in scholarships and in excess of $25,000 in the fall semester 2019 for classroom grants, professional development and technology.

The evening will include a student showcase of displays and performances from a variety of student programs.

The student showcase will open at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. Complimentary appetizers will be provided by the MCHS culinary program, ProStart. The dinner will be served by Timbered-In Catering.

For more information, contact Gary Wasson at 417-223-4896.

