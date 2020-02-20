Skeins of yarn and crochet hooks were scattered about as several people turned out on Feb. 4 for the McDonald County Library's yarn group.

As introductions were made, the group learned that several were beginners, while others were more seasoned in knitting or crocheting. A few homeschool children attended in addition to the adults. Library Director Amy Wallain told the group she learned to knit and crochet at a library program. She said she had a patron who was interested in a crochet/knitting club, so she asked through Facebook if anyone would be interested and got a positive response.

Wallain also mentioned to the group that, once everyone is comfortable with making projects, they might look into donating baby blankets for Christmas or items to the WIC program. She began working with the beginners, showing them how to pull out the yarn from the center of the skein rather than from the side, and then showed them, one at a time, how to crochet a chain. As the hour went on, she showed them, one at a time, how to add to their chain.

Regina Melton was working on a white crochet tablecloth made from squares crocheted out of delicate thread. She said she has worked with finer thread before and that the white thread was not difficult to work with. She has been crocheting for four or five years, she said. She added that she has tried making sweaters but could not get the arms to attach correctly.

Margaret Thurman of Noel was knitting a glasses case for her daughter. She said she learned to knit about 15 years ago. She mostly enjoys making hats but sometimes makes scarves too, she said.

Julie Armer of Noel was a beginner. She said she got her daughter a crochet kit at Christmas and was now trying to figure it out for herself.

Cindy Buchite of Pineville was well on her way toward knitting a sweater. She said she learned to knit 10 years ago and learned to crochet when she was seven years old. She works with yarn a lot when she is not quilting, she said. She taught herself knitting through Knitting For Dummies, YouTube videos and also through FaceTime with a friend in Minnesota, she said.

"I think it's relaxing," she said.

Barbara Simpson of Pineville was a beginner.

"We have a group at church that does prayer shawls, and I thought it would be neat to be part of that group," she said.

Julie Hilton of Goodman came to learn, along with her daughter and son, Jessi and Russell. She said she knew how when she was younger, but, "if you don't do it, you forget."

"Jessi's actually the instigator. She wanted to learn knitting," Goodman said. "Russell just wanted to try for fun."

After about an hour, Wallain encouraged the beginners in the group to give yarn work a second try the following week.

The group meets at the library in Pineville at 10 a.m. on Tuesdays.

