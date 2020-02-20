MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS On Tuesday, Feb. 18, members of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce gathered to celebrate as Shannon and Charla Brewer celebrated a ribbon-cutting at Area 71 Auto Sales in Anderson.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed a new business member into the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Shannon and Charla Brewer opened Area 71 Auto Sales at the end of 2019, though the husband-wife team's passion for selling vehicles dates back years.

"It was a natural move forward," Charla said of Shannon becoming a licensed dealer.

There are currently eight vehicles available on the lot, including a 2014 Chevy Cruz, a 1979 Ford Custom F150 and a 1998 Cadillac limousine.

Shannon visits auctions weekly in search of high-quality, well-maintained used vehicles; traveling across the tri-state region to shop sales from Tulsa, Okla. to Kansas City, Mo. to Springdale, Ark.

Area 71 Auto Sales also offers consultations and can negotiate sales at other lots for a small fee.

"Before shopping for a car, we believe you should shop for a salesperson first," Charla said. "We encourage anyone to come interview us for the position."

In multiple instances, customers have attended auctions with Shannon in search of their dream ride.

"Our next step is creating a buy-here, pay-here system that we plan to have in place by March 1," Charla said. "We want to serve the community as best we can."

The Brewer's will discuss a customer's budget and their desired vehicle and, following a good-faith deposit, they will then search auctions throughout the area for a match. If a qualified vehicle is located in the determined price range, they will purchase the vehicle and arrange a payment plan.

Area 71 Auto Sales is located at 806 North Highway 71B in Anderson. The business is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and after-hours by appointment. Shannon and Charla can be contacted by call or text at 471-669-0701 as well.

When asked about the origin of the business' name, Charla explained that the two were searching for something a bit out of the ordinary and, while driving down Business 71 in front of what is now the sale lot, she was struck with the name "Area 71 Auto Sales."

This then coined the motto, "Service out of this world. You'll hardly believe it exists."

