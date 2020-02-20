RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS McDonald County's Oscar Ortiz lands on top of Neosho's Kolton Sanders on the way to winning the 132-pound title at the MSHSAA Class 3, District 3, Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 15 at Willard High School.

There hasn't been much in his four-year wrestling career at McDonald County High School that Oscar Ortiz hasn't achieved.

Ortiz is a three-time state medalist, including a state championship and a state runner-up in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The 132-pound senior also sets a new school record for wins with every match he wins at this point in his career.

Ortiz eliminated one glaring omission in his resume on Saturday when he pinned Neosho's Kolton Sanders to win his first district title at the MSHSAA Class 3, District 3, Wrestling Tournament in Willard.

Sanders had beaten Ortiz twice this season, both by one-point decisions, but Ortiz used a move that would have been more recognizable in the WWE than in high school wrestling to set up his win.

The two rivals used the first period to feel each other out, with neither able to score. Ortiz won the flip to start the second period and elected to start in the down position.

Sanders opted to give up an escape point rather than try to hold Ortiz down and risk a two-point reversal.

With both wrestlers on their feet, Ortiz tried to get to Sanders' legs, but the Neosho senior was able to defend the move. Sanders saw an opening and tried to get to Ortiz, but Ortiz jumped and twisted in mid-air and when he landed he was on top of Sanders with Sanders' back exposed to the mat. It took Ortiz just a few more seconds to get the pin.

He said his gymnastic skills came in handy.

"I have been doing flips and stuff every since I was little," Ortiz said. "I would go to High-Rise and just flip all around. If I can do it, just as well use it in a match. I've been aiming for Sanders since he beat me the last time. It's great to get a district title."

Ortiz opened the tournament with pins in the first round and quarterfinals before claiming an 11-3 decision over Timothy Stevens of Willard in the semifinals to earn his spot in the finals against Sanders.

"This is just a step closer to my goal," Ortiz said. "That is winning again at state."

McDonald County coach Josh Factor said Ortiz's district title is the Mustangs' first since Kord Stancell won in 2008.

"We tell the guys it is not where you start the season but where you finish," Factor said. "Oscar kept working hard and learned from his experience and won when it counted."

McDonald County had only one other state qualifier. Senior Jack Teague, now a three-time state qualifier, also had his highest-ever district finish, taking second at 152 pounds.

Teague won by pin in the opening round and quarterfinals to earn a spot in the semifinals against Nikolai Careaga of Jefferson City Helias.

Early in the match, Teague suffered a deep gash under his left eye. But after getting the bleeding stopped and his head wrapped, Teague was able to slam Careaga to the mat and pin the Helias junior in one swift move.

Teague then lost by pin in the finals to Cayden Auch of Neosho, who beat Ortiz in the state finals last year at 126 pounds.

"It was good to get to the championship match, but it could have gone better," Teague said. "Getting second will get me a better seed at state than I have had. I want to get on that medal stand."

Factor said Teague did well just to make the finals.

"Jack overcame a cut to get to the finals," Factor said. "It's obviously a tough assignment when you have to face Cayden Auch. He's a two-time defending state champion for good reason."

McDonald County had three other wrestlers reach the "bubble match" only to come up one win short of earning a trip to state.

Blaine Oritz (106) lost by injury default when he hurt his shoulder late in the first period and was unable to continue.

Eh Doh Say lost a 4-1 decision to Davis Joiner of Lebanon, and Kyler Carter pinned Levi Smith at 120 pounds.

Other McDonald County results included Cross Spencer, 0-2, 126; Jordan Meador, 0-2, 138; Colter Vick, 0-2, 145; William Mitchell, 0-2, 182; Juan Morales, 0-2, 195; McCoy Ikosia, 1-2, 220; and Lalynd Stauber, 0-2, 285.

Lebanon ended Neosho's run of 10 district team titles by edging the Wildcats 220 to 193 for the team title. Willard was third with 150.5, followed by Carl Junction with 128, Rolla 116, Helias 101.5, Marshfield 97.5, Branson 83, Camdenton 64, McDonald County 63.5, Webb City 58.5, Glendale 46, West Plains 11, Parkview 9 and Hillcrest 6.

The state tournament begins on Feb. 20 at Mizzou Arena at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Finals are set for Feb. 22.

Sports on 02/20/2020