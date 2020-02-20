Clarence Ray Hamilton

Jan. 23, 1955

Feb. 11, 2020

Clarence Ray Hamilton, 65, of Jane, Mo., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home after a recent battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Phoenix, Ariz., to the late Maynard and Margie (Ross) Hamilton. He moved to Gentry, Ark., at age 12 and graduated from Gentry High School in 1972. On April 24, 1988, he married Juna Lee Trammell. He worked for Adams Truss in Gentry as an arc welder before becoming a full-time dairy farmer, retiring in 1996 for health reasons. He enjoyed making jewelry and was a talented gunsmith.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Juna Hamilton of the home; two children, Margie Hamilton of Southwest City and Jared Hamilton (Angela) of Jane; six grandchildren; and a brother, Troy Hamilton (Betty) of Jane.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Justin Steadham officiating. Burial followed in the Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery in Berryville, Ark.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Howard Steel Laurance

June 12, 1972

Feb. 11, 2020

Howard Steel Laurance, 47, of Joplin, Mo., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his residence.

He was born on June 12, 1972, in Webb City, Mo. He was raised in Carl Junction and was a 1990 graduate of Carl Junction High School. He has resided in Joplin for the last several years. He worked in the field of painting and construction throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and Star Wars.

Survivors are his mother, Lorene Johnson (Glenn) of Neosho; a brother, Steve Laurance (Robin) and their four children of Columbus, Kan.; a sister, Sara Johnson of Joplin.

Memorial services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Pastor Marilyn O'Brien officiating.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Gilbert (Jim) James Martin

Feb. 13, 1944

Feb. 12, 2020

Gilbert (Jim) James Martin died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born Feb. 13, 1944, to Bud and Fern Martin.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Shirley Wilkerson.

He is survived by three daughters, Angela Martin of Anderson, Tina Hayworth (Donald) of Washburn, Mendy Stites (Roger) of Anderson; and eight grandchildren.

Richard Kent Newell

Oct. 17, 1945

Feb. 14, 2020

Richard Kent Newell, 74, of Goodman, Mo., died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, while at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after a battle with cancer.

He was born Oct. 17, 1945, in Anderson, Mo., to Dwight and Blanche (Lanning) Newell. He was a lifelong resident of Goodman and a 1963 graduate of Goodman High School. Following high school, he was drafted into the U.S. Army, serving during Vietnam. On June 5, 1970, he married Ruby Harp. Throughout his life, he worked in the field of carpentry and building maintenance. He also owned several pieces of rental property in the area. He enjoyed working in his yard and spending countless hours with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and three brothers, Ralph, Jimmy and John Newell.

Survivors are his wife of 49 years, Ruby Newell of the home; two children, Sherri Sorrell (Kern) of Neosho and Roger Newell (Christina) of Goodman; and six grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in the Anderson Chapel of the Ozark Funeral Homes with Michael Buckley officiating. A private family burial service will take place in the Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson.

Arrangements are by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

Rolla Jean Rigsby

July 2, 1948

Feb. 12, 2020

Rolla Jean Rigsby, 71, of Wyandotte, Okla., died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Seneca, Mo., as a result of an automobile accident.

She was born July 2, 1948, in Wyandotte to Alfred and Ruby (Arnold) Hollandsworth. She married Edgar Harlan Rigsby on Aug. 19, 2006, in Eureka Springs, Ark. She worked in the oil fields for several years and was a manager for Bordertown Casino and Bingo in Seneca, Mo. Her latest work was Nanny for her grandchildren. She enjoyed painting, cooking, gardening, mowing and the great outdoors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and first husband, Ivan "Bud" Cooper.

Survivors are her husband, Harlan Rigsby of Richland, Mo.; three children, Robin Thurston of Wyandotte, Scott Barnes (Roxie) of Goodman, Rowdy Cooper (Michelle) of Goodman; three siblings, Ron Hollandsworth (Carolyn) of Austin, Texas, Linda Oleman (George) of Wyandotte, Larry Hollandsworth (Pat) of Independence, Kan.; and six grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Goodman, Mo., with Brother James Townsend officiating. Burial followed in the Howard Cemetery in Goodman, Mo.

Arrangements were by Ozark Funeral Home in Anderson, Mo.

