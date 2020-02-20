Noel city officials are hoping that interest in more commerce continues to grow.

One addition on the horizon will certainly benefit Noel residents, said Noel Mayor Lewis Davis. A new Dollar General Superstore will open in six to eight weeks, he said.

The large store, which will offer produce and more groceries, is located in a new building and will be an asset for the community, Davis said.

"It's a good deal for the city," he said.

Officials hope to find a lessee for the remaining building, he said.

The city has other commerce that will add to the city's sales tax. Larry Bice has purchased the building next to the post office. He will sell used furniture and appliances when his store opens in the coming months, his wife Charlotte said on Monday. Charlotte operates The Specialty Store, an antique and treasure store at 310 Main Street, located just three doors down and on the same side of the street as the upcoming used furniture store. Charlotte said the couple is excited to offer good quality items for Noel residents, who sometimes don't have access to such items.

"Noel has a lot of opportunity," she said. "This will be really good for the community."

Charlotte worked for Butterball for 30 years and retired last April. She and her friend, Dianna Hamill, operate The Specialty Store, which is a nicely decorated store that shoppers adore.

The two have operated the shop since 2012. "We enjoy local people who come in and sit and chat," Charlotte said. "We really have a good time running the store."

The shop, which is open on the first weekend of every month, gets a boost sometimes from river tourists. Other times, the shop is an attraction for those who are driving Highway 59 and traveling through Noel, she said.

Her husband's shop will be another stop for those who wish to find quality items. Larry Bice is charged with renovating the building's interior before opening the shop in a few months, she said.

One recent change in Noel that has negatively impacted residents is the closing and selling of the Noel pharmacy, Davis said. The business was sold to Walgreens. That change took place about three months ago, Davis said. Now, all prescriptions are filled elsewhere, he said.

Long-term, city officials hope to grow more business downtown. A slow and steady reduction in crime and eradicating drug houses from the little riverside town is resulting in less foot traffic at night downtown, Davis said.

Perhaps one of the biggest opportunities is finding a buyer for the former Cotton Eyed Joe's property, located at 49 Route TT in Noel. The two-acre plot is a prime location for a restaurant or convenience store, Davis said.

The restaurant, owned by Mark Watkins, was operated by the same family for more than 29 years, according to information on Dwayne Craig Auction Services' website. The 2.03-acre commercially-zoned property was up for auction on Sunday, Dec. 15.

